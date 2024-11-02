Royal Enfield Reports Highest Ever Festive Sales in October 2024

Royal Enfield sets new record and marks its biggest festive sales by surpassing the 1,00,000+ sales mark in a single month

Royal Enfield, the undisputed leader in the 350cc to 450cc and 650cc motorcycle segments, has seen outstanding sales in Oct 2024. Sales surpassed the 1 lakh unit mark for the first time, setting new records. The company has witnessed both YoY and MoM growth with improvements both in its domestic sales and exports.

Royal Enfield Sales YoY Vs MoM – Oct 2024

Royal Enfield has posted monthly sales at 1,10,574 units in Oct 2024. This was the highest sales in a single month thus creating a significant milestone for the company. Domestic market sales alone accounted for over 1,00,000 units while there were 8,688 units exported last month.

Year-on-year (YoY), Royal Enfield has reported a 25.85% growth in domestic sales. October 2024 saw a total of 1,01,866 units sold, a significant improvement over 80,958 units sold in the same month last year. This related to a 20,928 unit volume improvement with domestic sales commanding a 92.14% share in total sales.

Exports were up 149.87% to 8,688 units in Oct 2024 from 3,477 units in October 2023. Exports improved by 5,211 units in terms of volumes or by 149.87% to command a 7.86% share. This took total sales up to 1,10,574 units, a 30.96% YoY growth from 84,435 units sold in Oct 2023.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, domestic sales grew by 28.44% from 79,326 units sold in Sept 2024. Royal Enfield also saw strong response globally with 8,688 units exported last month. This was a 13.54% MoM improvement from 7,652 units shipped in Sept 2024. Total sales thus improved by 27.13% MoM over 86,978 units sold in Sept 2024.

Royal Enfield YTD Sales April-Oct 2024

Strong festive season buying also saw Royal Enfield report a healthy growth in sales for the fiscal year 2024-2025. The company has seen a 4.42% growth on a year-to-date (YTD) basis to a total of 5,65,353 units in FY25 from 5,41,421 units sold in the same period of the previous year. This related to a 23,932 unit volume increase.

Domestic sales were up 2.99% YTD to 5,12,729 units in FY25 over 4,97,845 units sold in FY24, a volume increase by 14,884 units. Exports saw even higher percentage growth by 20.76% with 52,624 units exported on a YTD basis over 43,576 units shipped in the same period of last year.

In October, Royal Enfield unveiled the new Bear 650 scrambler. It is underpinned by the same 650 cc platform as the Interceptor 650. More details and pricing will be revealed on 5 November 2024 at EICMA. Royal Enfield plans an onslaught into the two wheeler segment with as many as 12 new bikes launch strategies. These could also include the company’s entry into the electric motorcycle segment which will be revealed at EICMA 2024 in Milan.