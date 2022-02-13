Royal Enfield Riot 650cc Scrambler From Rebellious Garage – INT Based

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is currently priced between Rs 2.85 lakh and Rs 3.09 lakh (ex-showroom)

Royal Enfield is among the popular brands for aftermarket modifications. All models retailed under the portfolio of the Chennai-based bikemaker have undergone some sort of aftermarket modifications at some point in time.

The latest case is a custom-built Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 that has been modified as a nice-looking scrambler. This prototype has been built by an aftermarket custom workshop called Rebellious Garage which is based out of Mexico.

Royal Enfield Riot 650cc Scrambler

Speaking of its design, despite a complete overhaul in styling, the workshop has managed to retain the old-school retro charm of Royal Enfield. The first thing one notices is the flattened seat with a ribbed pattern which should ensure a comfortable ride.

The big update is the all-black theme adopted by the motorcycle that too with a complete matte finish which gives it a stealthy appearance. A video of the same has been uploaded by the workshop on YouTube divulging its design.

Barring the main frame, all components including the fuel tank, handlebar, engine casing, exhaust pipes and other cycle parts have been given a matte black treatment. As with the norm with most scramblers, front and rear fenders have been chopped short. Upfront, we witness a new circular LED headlamp that gives the motorcycle a neo-retro vibe.

The handlebar is now set taller and mounted on custom mounts, along with aftermarket rearview mirrors and handle grips. Turn indicators have been removed from both ends which could be a safety hazard.

Front forks get a distinct appearance due to the gloss black finish to the casing and shorter fork gaiters. The bike gets a new offset instrument console which is slightly left-oriented.

Not just the fenders but the entire frame underpinning the bike has been shortened and bent upwards at the tail section. Further, stock side panels have been replaced by aftermarket units.

The tiny rear fender flaunts a tiny round LED taillamp. It also gets a chunky underbelly bash plate with ‘Rebellious’ branding. Gloss black treatment provided to the twin exhaust canisters creates a nice contrast with the tailpipes finished in matte black.

Updates To Hardware

Similarly, rear shock absorbers have been painted black including the Nitrox cylinder which is golden-coloured in the stock model. The custom number plate holder has been mounted on the left swingarm. The bike continues to roll 17-inch wire-spoked wheels but spokes have been painted black too. The wheels are now shod with knobby dual-purpose tyres from Bridgestone with 140/80 section at rear and 130/80 section at front.

No changes have been mentioned for the powertrain department. The stock Interceptor is powered by a 648cc parallel-twin engine which kicks out 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch.