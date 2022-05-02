Royal Enfield Sales April 2022 – Classic, Bullet, Himalayan, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield sold 62,155 motorcycles through the month of April 2022, as against 53,298 units in April 2021, relating to a 16.62 percent growth

Eicher Motors Ltd has released sales figures of Royal Enfield motorcycles for April 2022. While the company has done exceedingly well in terms of YoY sales, MoM sales dipped significantly.

Royal Enfield has seen outstanding YoY sales both in terms of domestic and exports. Total sales (domestic + exports) which had stood at 53,298 units in April 2021, increased 16.62 percent to 62,155 units in April 2022. This related to an 8,857 unit volume growth. MoM sales however dipped 8.16 percent over 67,677 units sold in March 2022 with volume de-growth at 5,522 units.

Royal Enfield Sales April 2022

In domestic markets, sales stood at 53,852 units in the past month, up 10.38 percent over 48,789 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales dipped 7.91 percent as compared to 58,477 units sold in March 2022. Exports on the other hand increased 84.14 percent on a YoY basis to 8,303 units in April 2022, up from 4,509 units shipped in April 2021. MoM exports fell 9.75 percent over 9,200 units sold in March 2022.

RE’s 350cc bikes that include the likes of Classic, Meteor, Electra and Bullet saw sales and exports at 51,564 units in April 2022. This was an increase of 10.75 percent from 46,561 units sold in April 2021 with volume growth at 5,003 units and an 82.86 percent share. This was a MoM decline of 7.35 percent from 55,653 units sold in March 2022 when share percentage stood at 82.23 percent. Royal Enfield’s 350cc range was also at the top of sales charts in March 2022 with 5 of the 350cc models in the top 5 positions.

Sales of above 350cc bikes that include Himalayan and 650 Twins posted a 57.21 percent YoY growth from 6,737 units sold in April 2021 to 10,591 units in the past month. MoM sales dipped 11.92 percent over 12,024 units sold in March 2022. Share percentage also fell from 17.77 percent in March 2022 to 17.04 percent in April 2022.

Upcoming Royal Enfield Motorcycles

Royal Enfield is planning to launch multiple new motorcycles across the range. In the entry range, they plan to launch new-gen Bullet 350 and Hunter 350. Both bikes were recently spied on test in Chennai. These two bikes will share much in terms of engine and platform.

The new gen Bullet 350 and Hunter 350 will get a new 350cc platform and J Series engine that also powers the Meteor and Classic 350. The engine will offer 20.2 hp power and 27 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed gearbox. Hunter 350 will be positioned below the Meteor and Classic 350 and will be one of the most affordable 350cc bikes in the market.

On the premium side, Royal Enfield is working on at least 3 new 650cc motorcycles. One is a cruiser, other is Super Meteor 650 and 3rd is Shotgun 650. These bikes are likely to be launched sometime later this year. They will share their engine lineup with the Interceptor and 650 Twins. This will be a 648cc parallel twin engine offering 47 hp peak power and 52 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed transmission.