Royal Enfield Sales April 2025 – YoY Growth, MoM Decline

In total, Royal Enfield sold 86,559 units in the month of April 2025. The month of April 2025 has not proved to be quite efficient for Royal Enfield in terms of sales. The company is on the growth path where YoY analysis is concerned, but the MoM analysis shows a different story. Let’s break down the numbers and take a closer look.

Royal Enfield Sales April 2025

India’s de facto retro classic motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield, has closed the sales account for the month of April 2025 with a total of 86,559 units. When compared to the 81,870 units sold in April 2024 and 1,01,021 units sold in March 2025, Royal Enfield registered a 5.73% YoY growth gaining 4,689 units in volume and a 14.32% MoM decline, losing 14,462 units in volume.

The company’s main flex is their 350cc portfolio consisting of Classic 350, Hunter 350, Bullet 350, Meteor 350 and Goan Classic 350. Together, Royal Enfield sold 74,282 units of its 350cc portfolio which accounted for 85.82% of the company’s total sales. Thus registering 1.94% YoY growth gaining 1,416 units in volume over 72,866 units sold in April 2024.

However, Royal Enfield sold 87,312 units of 350cc motorcycles in March 2025, which garnered a 14.92% MoM decline, losing 13,030 units in volume. The 350cc+ portfolio consists of Scram 440, Himalayan 450, Guerrilla 450, Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650, Shotgun 650, Interceptor Bear 650 and Classic 650.

Together, these motorcycles sold 12,277 units and accounted for 14.18% of Royal Enfield’s total sales. When compared to the 9,004 units sold last year, there was a 36.35% YoY growth with 3,273 units gained in volume, but sales dropped 10.45% when compared to 13,709 units sold a month before resulting in a 10.45% decline MoM, losing 1,432 units in volume.

Royal Enfield sold 76,002 units in the domestic market accounting for 87.80% of total sales and 10,577 units were shipped to global markets accounting for 12.2% of total sales. Domestic sales witnessed 1.28% YoY growth and 13.68% MoM decline, whereas exports saw 54.52% YoY growth and an 18.61% MoM decline.

Statement from Royal Enfield

Speaking about the performance for the month of April 2025, B Govindarajan, Managing Director, Eicher Motors, and Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield, said, “After achieving the million unit sales milestone in the past financial year, this year is also off to a flying start. In April, we introduced the 2025 Hunter 350 in new colourways at HunterHood — a celebration not just of the motorcycle’s agility and youthful spirit but of the vibrant community that’s at the heart of everything we do at Royal Enfield.

We also expanded our international footprint, introducing the Classic 350 in Nepal and continuing to deepen our connection with our global riding community. As we move further into the new financial year, we are excited about what’s coming next while staying true to our core philosophy of pure motorcycling.”