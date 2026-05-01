Royal Enfield Sales April 2026 – Domestic Grows, Exports Decline

Royal Enfield has reported strong sales performance for April 2026, with total volumes reaching 1,13,164 units, marking a 30.74% year-on-year growth compared to 86,559 units sold in April 2025. The company has started the new financial year on a positive note, driven largely by strong domestic demand. On a month-on-month basis, sales remained largely stable, growing marginally by 0.74% compared to 1,12,334 units sold in March 2026.

Domestic Market Sees Strong Growth

Royal Enfield’s domestic sales stood at 1,04,129 units, registering a robust 37.01% YoY growth compared to 76,002 units in April last year. MoM performance was also positive, with domestic sales rising by 3.71% over 1,00,406 units sold in March 2026, indicating sustained demand momentum in the Indian market. Exports, however, declined to 9,035 units, down 14.42% YoY and 24.25% MoM, reflecting some softness in international markets.

Sub-350cc Bikes Continue To Dominate

The <350cc segment continues to be Royal Enfield’s strongest contributor. Sales in this category stood at 99,703 units, up 34.22% YoY, accounting for over 88% of total volumes. On a monthly basis, the segment also saw a slight increase of 1.81%, further reinforcing its dominance. In comparison, the >350cc segment recorded 13,461 units, growing 9.64% YoY, but declining 6.53% MoM, indicating relatively softer demand for higher-capacity motorcycles.

Royal Enfield noted that April 2026 marked an important milestone with its entry into electric mobility via the Flying Flea C6, which has received encouraging initial response. The company also highlighted strengthening global brand presence and continued traction across key international markets, supported by new product launches and expanding rider community initiatives.

Royal Enfield’s April 2026 performance highlights strong domestic demand as the key growth driver, especially in the <350cc segment. While exports remain under pressure, overall volumes continue to show positive momentum. With new launches, including its first electric offering, and a steady pipeline of products, Royal Enfield appears well-positioned to sustain growth through the rest of the year.