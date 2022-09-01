Royal Enfield Sales Aug 2022 – Classic, Bullet, Meteor, Hunter, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield reports YTD, YoY and MoM sales growth in August 2022; Total sales surpass 70k units

While industry wide two-wheeler sales haven’t quite bounced back to its highest peaks, Royal Enfield is having a progressive quarter. Alongside a strong YoY sales performance, MoM sales too is markedly improved. Total Royal Enfield motorcycle sales last month are reported at just over 70k units.

With a total of 70,112 units, the manufacturer reports 53 percent sales growth. Up from 45,860 units YoY, volume gain stood at 24,252 units. As monthly sales continue to grow, in tandem, the company has reported an improvement in YTD sales.

Royal Enfield Sales Aug 2022

While exports grew, it was growth in domestic sales that steered a strong result. Of total sales, the 350cc segment as always defines and dictates what happens, only this time in a stronger avatar. 350cc segment sales is reported at 62,236 units, up from 38,572 units. Volume growth is reported at 61.35 percent. Volume gain stood at 23,664 units. In this segment, RE sells Classic, Bullet, Meteor, Electra and Hunter.

Above 350cc segment sales is reported at 7,876 units at 8 percent growth. Up from 7,288 units, volume gain stood at 588. In this segment, RE sells 650 Twins, Himalayan and Scram. Soon they will launch the new Himalayan 450, Scram 450 and Super Meteor 650 cruiser.

Royal Enfield Exports is up at 7,220 units at 6 percent growth. Up from 6,790 units, volume gain stood at 430 units. Total domestic sales are up at 62,892 units, up from 39,070 units. Volume gain is reported at 23,822 units at 61 percent growth. Royal Enfield August 2022 results saw growth in all quarters.

MoM sales growth in August 2022

MoM sales are up from 55,555 units. Volume gain stood at 14,557 units at 26 percent growth. 350cc segment sales is up from 46,336 units at 34.31 percent growth. Volume gain stood at just below 16k units.

The above 350cc segment saw sales decline of 14.57 percent, down from 9,219 units. Volume loss stood at 1,343 units. Domestic sales growth is reported at 35.17 percent, up from 46,529 units. Volume gain stood at 16,363 units. Exports fell from just over 9k units at 20 percent decline. Volume loss stood at 1.8k units.

YTD sales soars ahead in 5 months

YTD FY23 sales for the 350cc segment is up at 2,64,376 units. At 45 percent growth, YoY YTD sales are up from 1,82,681 units. Above 350cc segment sales is up 57 percent at 48,496 units from 30,857 units. Total YTD sales are up at 3,12,872 units from 2,13,538 units. Volume growth stood at 47 percent. Exports for the fiscal are up at 45,809 units at 50 percent growth, up from 30,501 units. With the 350cc segment being its backbone, Royal Enfield has often found a way to reinvigorate the segment. Its latest wonder kid being the Hunter 350cc launched in early August.