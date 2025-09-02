Royal Enfield Sales August 2025 – Highest Ever With 54.83% YoY Growth

One of the world’s leading retro-classic motorcycle manufacturers, Royal Enfield, has closed the sales book for the month of August 2025 on a positive note. The company registered unprecedented numbers with positive growth across all aspects, except for MoM analysis of its international business. Let’s take a closer look at what the numbers got to say.

Royal Enfield Sales August 2025

The company’s portfolio primarily includes its popular 350cc lineup and then there are the 440cc, 450cc and 650cc lineups broadly categorised into one. The 350cc portfolio constitutes a major chunk of the company’s sales at 86.52% share, while the other larger motorcycles constitute 13.48%.

In total, Royal Enfield sold a total of 1,14,002 units that includes both domestic sales and international business (Exports) across all displacement classes. There was a 54.83% YoY growth and 29.48% MoM growth as opposed to 73,629 units and 88,045 units sold a year ago and a month before. Volume growth stood at 40,373 units YoY and 25,957 units MoM.

The 350cc portfolio contributed 98,631 units last month, which accounted for a massive YoY growth of 61.46% over the 61,087 units sold last year in August 2024. This led to a volume growth of 37,544 units YoY and then there was a 29.7% MoM growth over 76,047 units sold in July 2025 with a volume growth of 22,584 units MoM.

Then there were 15,371 units of 440cc, 450cc and 650cc bikes sold in the same period which garnered a 22.56% YoY growth and a 28.11% MoM growth leading to a volume growth of 2,829 units YoY and 3,373 units MoM. The sales of Scram 440 has been resumed too, for which bookings were stopped temporarily.

Splitting the total in terms of domestic and exports, we can see that Royal Enfield sold 1,02,876 units in the domestic market constituting 90.24% of its total sales. There was a 56.77% YoY and 34.91% MoM growth in sales. Exports stood at 11,126 units with 38.97% YoY growth and a 5.67% MoM decline in shipments losing 665 units in volume.

YTD Sales Analysis

Royal Enfield sold a total of 4,67,575 units YTD, which registered a 27.13% YoY growth, gaining 99,774 units in volume. The 350cc portfolio contributed 86% of it at 4,02,132 units with 28.95% YoY growth, leading to a volume growth of 90,272 units. The larger bikes contributed 65,443 units with 16.99% YoY growth, gaining 9,502 units in volume.

Domestic YTD sales performance stood at 4,07,909 units contributing 87.24% to the total YTD sales. There was a 23.04% YoY growth with 76,392 units gained in volume. Exports stood at 59,666 units with 64.44% YoY growth with a volume growth of 23,382 units.