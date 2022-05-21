Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Apr 2022 – Classic, Meteor, Himalayan, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield has seen a YoY growth in both domestic sales and exports while correspondingly there were lower MoM sales

Royal Enfield gears up to enhance its entire 350cc product portfolio. Following the launch of the new Meteor and Classic, the company next has plans to launch the new Bullet 350 and Hunter 350. Royal Enfield is also working on 3 new bikes in the 650cc segment. They also have the Himalayan 450 and Scram 450 in the making.

Speaking about RE sales in April 2022, the company’s 350cc range saw more demand in domestic markets while the 650cc Twins and Himalayan found more buyers globally. Royal Enfield was the 6th best two wheeler maker in India in April 2022 after Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj and Suzuki. Even as Bajaj and Suzuki reported a de-growth in terms of domestic sales, that of Hero, Honda, TVS and Royal Enfield posted double digit YoY growth.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Apr 2022

Royal Enfield sales increased 10.38 percent in April 2022 to 53,852 units, up from 48,789 units sold in April 2021 while MoM sales dipped 7.91 percent from 58,477 units sold in March 2022. The company’s 350cc range saw more demand in India with the Classic 350 posting a 39.82 percent YoY growth to 32,575 units, up from 23,298 units sold in April 2021. This was a 9,277 unit volume growth with 60.49 percent share.

Classic 350 MoM sales fell marginally by 0.36 percent from 32,694 units sold in March 2022. It was the only bike in the company lineup to post sales above the 10,000 unit mark. At No.2 was Bullet 350. Sales dipped 24.17 percent YoY to 7,513 units down from 9,908 units sold in April 2021. This was a 2,395 unit volume de-growth while share percentage stood at 13.95 down from 14.16 percent held in March 2022 when sales stood at 8,283 units leading to a 9.30 percent MoM de-growth.

Sales de-growth was also seen in the case of Meteor 350 which dipped 41.14 percent YoY to 4,617 units from 7,844 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales also fell 29.93 percent from 6,589 units sold in March 2022. Share percentage also dipped MoM from 11.27 percent held in March 2022 to 8.57 percent in the past month.

Royal Enfield Bullet Electra (3,918 units), Himalayan (3,070 units) and 650 Twins (2,159 units) each posted a YoY growth. MoM sales dipped for Electra (4,460 units) and Himalayan (5,225 units) by 12.15 percent and 41.24 percent respectively. 650 Twins MoM sales improved by 76.10 percent over 1,226 units sold in March 2022.

Royal Enfield Exports April 2022

Royal Enfield exports on the other hand improved 84.14 percent YoY to 8,303 units from 4,509 units sold in April 2021 relating to a 3,794 unit volume growth. MoM exports dipped 9.75 percent over 9,200 units shipped in March 2022. It was the 650 Twins that found most favour among buyers in global markets with 2,754 units sold last month, up 163.29 percent over 1,046 units sold in April 2021. MoM exports also improved 31.33 percent over 2,097 units sold in March 2022. Share percentage improved from 22.79 percent held in March 2022 to 33.17 percent last month.

The second most exported bike in the Royal Enfield lineup was the Himalayan with 86.48 percent YoY growth to 2,607 units from 1,398 units sold in April 2021. Exports dipped on a MoM basis by 25 percent from 3,476 units shipped in March 2022. Classic 350 also posted a YoY growth of 148.20 percent to 1,797 units in the past month, while MoM exports dipped 30.38 percent from 2,581 units in March 2022.

Lower down the order was the RE Meteor 350 with 1,138 units sold, down 0.44 percent over 1,143 units shipped in April 2021 while MoM exports increased 8.80 percent over 1,046 units sold in March 2022. There were also 7 units of RE Bullet 350 exported in the past month while there were no exports of either the Classic 500 or Electra 350 either in March or April 2022.