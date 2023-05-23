Royal Enfield sales breakup Apr 2023 – Classic, Meteor, Bullet, 650 Twins, SM650

Royal Enfield has posted a YoY and MoM growth in domestic markets while exports fell sharply in April 2023

Royal Enfield is leading the 350cc segment in India. Thanks to their motorcycles such as the Classic, Hunter, Bullet, Meteor and Electra, each of which have contributed to outstanding sales growth in domestic markets along with the Himalayan, 650 Twins and Super Meteor.

Total sales (domestic + exports) in the past month stood at 73,136 units. This was against 62,149 units sold in April 2022. However, a closer look at the table shows that the company did well in terms of domestic sales both on a YoY and MoM basis while exports finished in the red.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup April 2023

Total domestic sales last month stood at 68,881 units, up 27.91 percent YoY from 53,853 units sold in April 2022. It was also a MoM growth of 15.02 percent from 59,884 units sold in March 2023.

The list was commanded by the company’s 350cc range. At No. 1 was Classic 350 with 26,781 units sold in April 2023, down 17.79 percent from 32,575 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales were more positive, up 9.46 percent from 24,466 units sold in March 2023. RE Classic 350 currently commands a 38.88 percent share on this list.

RE Hunter 350, a relatively newcomer to the company portfolio, saw sales at 15,799 units in the past month, a 45.96 percent MoM growth from 10,824 units sold in March 2023. Bullet 350 sales improved by 11.79 percent YoY but dipped 2.28 percent MoM to 8,399 units in April 2023 while Meteor 350 sales saw outstanding demand in domestic markets. Sales were up 64.57 percent YoY and 22.33 percent MoM to 7,598 units in April 2023.

There was also the Electra 350 of which the company sold 3,779 units in the past month. The domestic sales list also included 350cc+ segment bikes such as the Himalayan (3,521 units), 650 Twins (1,865 units) and Super Meteor (1,139 units).

Royal Enfield Exports Breakup April 2023

Exports fell significantly in April 2023 both on YoY (-48.71 percent) and MoM (-65.55 percent) basis to 4,255 units. There were 8,296 units exported in April 2022 and 12,351 units exported in March 2023. Here too it was the Classic 350 that led with 1,239 units exported last month, down 31.05 percent from 1,797 units sold in April 2022. It was also a MoM de-growth of 52.29 percent from 2,597 units shipped in March 2023.

RE Himalayan posted 70.58 percent YoY de-growth but improved by 26.57 percent on a MoM basis to 767 units. There were also 753 units of Super Meteor and 568 units of Hunter 350 exported last month out of which it was only the Himalayan that saw MoM growth of 26.57 percent. Exports of Meteor 350 (565 units) and 650 Twins (363 units) posted YoY and MoM de-growth.