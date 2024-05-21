Royal Enfield Sales Breakup April 2024 – Classic, Bullet, Hunter, Meteor, Himalayan

As seen in the charts, Royal Enfield sales breakup April 2024 revealed positive growth across both YoY and MoM prospects

India’s most popular classic motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield, has ended the month of April 2024 in style by registering positive growth in both YoY and MoM analysis. The company has been smashing the sales charts month after month like clockwork. In the month of April 2024, Royal Enfield sold over 75K units.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup April 2024

With a slew of classic styled motorcycles, Royal Enfield has held the 300cc to 500cc segment tightly in its grasp for a very long time. When it comes to 500cc+ motorcycle segment, Royal Enfield leads with more than 90% market share owing to the popularity of its 650cc portfolio.

Classic 350 is still Royal Enfield’s best-selling product and is likely to stay that way for a long time. Clocking 29,476 units last month, Classic 350 accounted for 39.28% of Royal Enfield’s total domestic sales. When compared to the 26,781 units sold in April 2023 and 25,508 units sold in March 2024, Classic 350 saw 10.06% YoY growth and 15.56% MoM growth respectively.

Volume growth for Classic 350 was 2,695 units YoY and 3,968 units MoM. Royal Enfield is soon spawning a Bobber version of Classic 350 too. In 2nd place is Hunter 350, the most affordable RE 350. With 16,186 units sold last month, Hunter 350 accounted for 21.57% of RE’s total domestic sales.

Hunter 350 saw 2.45% YoY and 3.08% MoM growth respectively and achieved a volume growth of 387 units YoY and 484 units MoM. The iconic Bullet 350 came 3rd in RE’s sales charts with 13,165 units. When opposed to 12,178 units sold a year ago and 11,262 units sold a month before, Bullet 350 saw 8.10% YoY growth and 16.90% MoM growth.

In RE’s total domestic sales, Bullet 350 contributes 17.54%. Where volume growth is concerned, Bullet 350 gained 987 units YoY and 1,903 units MoM. Selling 10,132 units, we have Meteor 350 in 4th place accounting for 13.50% of RE’s total sales in domestic market. Meteor 350 saw 33.35% YoY growth with 2,534 units volume gain and 13.04% MoM growth with 1,169 units volume gain.

Bikes with sub 10K units

Himalayan is the newest single-cylinder Royal Enfield bike and is soon spawning a stripped-down Roadster version called Guerrilla 450. Himalayan 450 is down on sales YoY as opposed to Himalayan 411 by 17.15% YoY de-growth, but MoM sales were positive at 31.63% growth and 701 units volume gained MoM.

In 6th place, we have Royal Enfield’s 650 Twins – Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, with 2,189 units sold last month. Sales prospects were positive as 650 Twins registered 17.37% YoY and 0.64% MoM growth. The newer Super Meteor 650 sold 973 units and saw 14.57% YoY decline, but the MoM growth was 346.33%, the highest in this list.

In total, Royal Enfield sold 75,038 units in April 2024. When compared to 68,881 units sold in April 2023 and 66,044 units sold in March 2024, Royal Enfield bagged 8.94% YoY growth and a 13.62% MoM growth. Volume growth is 6,157 units YoY and 8,994 units MoM.