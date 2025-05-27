Royal Enfield Sales Breakup April 2025 – Classic, Hunter, Bullet, Himalayan

Royal Enfield sales in domestic markets grew marginally YoY while it suffered a severe MoM decline

Royal Enfield announced its sales performance for April 2025. The company has reported a total of 76,002 units sold in the past month, marking a marginal year-over-year (YoY) growth of 1.28% when compared to 75,038 units sold in April 2024. However, MoM sales declined by 13.68% from 88,050 units sold in March 2025.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup April 2025 – YoY Comparison

Royal Enfield’s popular models – Classic 350, Hunter 350, Bullet 350, and Meteor 350, along with the 650cc twins, continue to command top spots on the sales list and dominate markets. Even as the Classic 350 was at a No. 1 position, its sales declined by 9.08% to 26,801 units in the past month. This was a 2,675 unit volume de-growth from 29,476 unit sales of April 2024. RE Classic 350 along with Hunter 350 also made it to the list of top 10 motorcycles sold last month.

Hunter 350 demonstrated better performance with an 11.88% improvement to 18,109 units up from 16,186 unit sales of April 2024. 2025 Hunter 350 was launched last month featuring upgraded equipment, revised technology, and new color options. The new generation Bullet 350 too witnessed strong demand as sales went up by 25.25% YoY to 16,489 units over 13,165 units.

Another of the company’s models in the 350cc range, Meteor 350 suffered a steep 24.56% YoY decline. Sales dipped to 7,644 units from 10,132 units. The RE 350cc range dominates the company portfolio with a combined 90.85% share.

It was the 650 Twins that showed off strong 42.85% increase in demand with 3,127 units sold in the past month from 2,189 unit sales of April 2024. Sales of Himalayan dipped by 41.21% YoY to 1,715 units while Super Meteor 650 too saw its sales decline marginally by 0.51% to 968 units in the past month from 973 unit sales of April 2024. The RE Guerrilla added 920 units to total sales while there were 229 units of the Shotgun sold in April 2025.

Royal Enfield Sales April 2025 – MoM Comparison

Relatively lower sales were reported by Royal Enfield on a month-on-month (MoM) basis. Sales slipped by 13.68% from 88,050 unit sales of March 2024 as most models received lower attention from buyers in the country.

In the 350cc segment, Classis sales fell by 19.07% from 33,115 units sold in March 2025 to 26,801 units last month. Hunter sales went up by 6.79% MoM from 16,958 units while the Bullet suffered a steep 25.01% MoM decline to 16,489 units in April 2025 from 21,987 units of March 2025. Meteor sales too fell by 14.23% over 8,912 units sold in the previous month.

Where higher displacement 650 Twins — Interceptor and Continental GT, are concerned, sales declined by 6.04% to 3,127 units, down from 3,328 unit sales of March 2025. In the adventure segment, it was improved demand for the Himalayan. It posted sales growth by 5.34% to 1,715 units from 1,628 units MoM. Super Meteor sales went down by 9.28% to 968 units from 1,067 units on a MoM basis while two relatively new entrants Guerrilla 450 and Shotgun 650 both received improved MoM sales growth by 10.71% and 2.23% respectively.