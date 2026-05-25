Royal Enfield Sales Breakup April 2026 – Classic, Bullet, Hunter, Meteor, 650 Twin, Himalayan

Royal Enfield registered strong domestic sales growth in April 2026, driven primarily by its 350cc motorcycle lineup. The company sold a total of 1,04,129 motorcycles last month, recording a healthy 37.01% YoY growth over 76,002 units sold in April 2025. Month-on-month sales also improved by 3.71% compared to 1,00,406 units sold in March 2026. Classic 350 continued to dominate Royal Enfield’s portfolio, accounting for over one-third of total domestic sales.

Royal Enfield Sales April 2026 – Model Wise

Classic 350 remained the company’s best-selling motorcycle with 37,967 units sold in April 2026. Sales were up by 41.66% YoY compared to 26,801 units sold in April 2025. On a monthly basis, Classic sales increased 2.22% over 37,144 units sold in March 2026. The motorcycle contributed 36.46% to total Royal Enfield domestic sales.

Bullet 350 secured second position with 25,040 units sold last month. It registered an impressive 51.86% YoY growth over 16,489 units sold a year ago. MoM sales were also up 5.36% from 23,767 units sold in March 2026. Bullet contributed 24.05% share to overall sales. Hunter 350 ranked third with 21,947 units sold in April 2026. Sales improved 21.19% YoY from 18,109 units sold in April 2025, while MoM growth stood at 5.11%. Meteor 350 posted sales of 10,060 units, up 31.61% YoY over 7,644 units sold last year. However, MoM sales declined 5.99%.

Royal Enfield’s 650 Twins lineup recorded 4,065 units in April 2026, registering 30% YoY and 48.14% MoM growth. The recently launched Guerrilla 450 continued to gain traction with 2,474 units sold, posting a massive 168.91% YoY growth and nearly 30% MoM growth. Himalayan sales stood at 1,941 units, up 13.18% YoY, although monthly sales declined 15.02%. Among the slower-selling models, Super Meteor sales dropped sharply by 49.07% YoY to 493 units, while Shotgun sales declined 37.99% YoY to 142 units.

350cc Bikes Continue To Dominate

Royal Enfield’s sub-350cc portfolio remained the company’s strongest contributor with 95,014 units sold in April 2026. This segment alone accounted for 91.25% of total domestic sales and registered 37.62% YoY growth. The 450cc lineup, comprising Guerrilla and Himalayan, recorded combined sales of 4,415 units with a strong 67.55% YoY growth. Meanwhile, the 650cc range contributed 4,700 units, up 8.70% YoY.

The steady growth across most models highlights Royal Enfield’s continued dominance in the mid-size motorcycle segment. Strong demand for Classic 350, Bullet 350 and Hunter 350 continues to anchor the company’s volumes, while newer products like Guerrilla 450 are gradually expanding the brand’s reach into newer segments.