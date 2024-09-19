Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Aug 2024 – Classic, Hunter, Bullet, Meteor, 650 Twins, Shotgun

Royal Enfield suffered a YoY decline in sales though Classic 350 and 650 Twins showed off positive performance

Royal Enfield has seen a significant dip in sales in August 2024 with 65,533 units sold last month. It was a 5.56% YoY decline over 69,393 unit sales from August 2023 relating to a volume de-growth of 3,860 units. MoM sales on the other hand saw a 7.86% growth over 60,755 units sold in July 2024. Once again it was the Classic 350 that received the highest attention, sales of the 650 Twins also ended positively while the new Guerrilla has also captured a great deal of attention from buyers in the country.

Royal Enfield Sales August 2024

Royal Enfield Classic once again topped sales charts with 28,450 unit sales last month, an 8.93% YoY growth from 26,118 units sold in August 2023. Positive sales were also reported on a MoM basis by 33.11% over 21,373 unit sales in July 2024. Share also improved to 43.41% from 35.17% MoM. The new RE Classic 350 has made its debut. It comes in with new colour options, feature upgrades and cosmetic enhancements even as it sees no change in its mechanics.

At No. 2 was the RE Hunter 350 with 13,481 unit sales last month. This was a steep decline of 4.80% YoY and 4.33% MoM from 14,616 units and 14.091 units sold in August 2023 and July 2024 respectively. Despite this decline, the Hunter holds a significant 20.57% share in the company’s domestic market.

RE Bullet and Meteor 350 followed in quick succession with 8,660 units and 6,785 units in terms of sales. Both these models suffered both YoY and MoM decline. This could be due to the fact that Royal Enfield plans to introduce new Bullet 350 and Meteor 350 following launch of the Classic 350 Facelift.

Overwhelming demand was seen for the RE 650 Twins, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. Sales improved by 370.18% on a YoY basis to 2,586 units, up from 550 units sold in August 2023. MoM sales also surged 21.29% from 2,132 units sold in July 2024.

RE Guerrilla 450 Scores over Himalayan and Super Meteor

The new RE Guerrilla 450, launched in India in July 2024 and based on the Sherpa 450 engine platform, has seen immediate and positive response. Sales stood at 2,205 units in August 2024, a 50.10% MoM growth from 1,469 units sold in July 2024. Share in the company’s lineup also improved from 2.42% to 3.36% MoM.

RE Himalayan sales fell drastically. Sales dipped 47.90% YoY to 2,009 units in the past month from 3,856 units sold in August 2023. MoM sales performance also ended in the red by 27.45% over 2,769 units sold in July 2024.

Lower down the sales order, Super Meteor and Shotgun 650 also suffered from lower demand. Meteor sales fell by 5.71% to 1,041 units while there were 316 units of the relatively new Shotgun 650 sold last month. On a MoM basis, both these models also saw lower sales by 2.80% and 30.24% respectively.