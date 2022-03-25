Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Feb 2022 – Classic, Bullet, Himalayan, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield reports decline in domestic sales in February 2022, exports gain – Classic 350 leads in sales, 650 Twins in exports

Royal Enfield domestic sales for February 2022 is down by 20 percent. Sales fell to 52,135 units, down from 65,114 units. Volume loss is reported at 13k units at 19.93 percent decline. MoM sales improved by 4.84 percent, up from 49,726 units at volume gain of 2.4k units. Improvement in export volume wasn’t sufficient to push total sales to the green.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Feb 2022 – Classic Leads

Of this, Classic 350 leads the charge at 30.082 units. Sales are down from 36,025 units at volume loss of 5,943 units at 16.50 percent decline. Classic sales accounted for 57.70 percent of company sales in the domestic market. MoM sales are up from 26,775 units at 12.35 percent growth. Volume gain stood at 3.3k units.

Meteor 350 sales too fell by a fifth, down at 6,749 units from 8,624 units. Sales decline is 21.74 percent at volume loss of 1,875 units. MoM decline is reported at 20.22 percent, down from 8,460 units. Volume loss is 1,711 units.

Bullet 350 sales fell to 6,432 units down from just over 11k units. Volume loss is 4,612 units at 41.76 percent decline. MoM sales fell 12.54 percent, down from 7,354 units. Volume loss stood at 922 units. Electra 350 sales fell to 3,426 units from 6,477 units. Volume loss stood at just over 3k units. MoM sales growth is reported at 29.23 percent, up from 2,651 units. Volume gain is at 775 units.

Himalayan sales improved marginally at almost 3k units, up from 2,660 units at volume gain of 317 units. MoM sales are down from 3,248 units at 8.34 percent decline. 650 Twins’ sales growth is most convincing at 2,469 units, up from 284 units. MoM sales doubled, up from 1,238 units at volume gain of 1,231 units.

Royal Enfield Exports Breakup Feb 2022

YoY exports improved at 54.57 percent, up at about 7k units from 4,545 units. Volume gain stood at 2,480 units. MoM exports fell by 22.90 percent, down from 9,112 units. Volume loss stood at 2,087 units.

650 Twins sit atop the export table at 2,183 units, up from 927 units. Volume gain stood at 1,256 units. The Twins accounted for 31.07 percent of company exports last month. MoM exports fell from 3,716 units at 41.25 percent decline. Volume loss stood at just over 1.5k units.

Himalayan exports are up at over 2k units from 1,151 units. Volume gain stood at 896 units. MoM export almost doubled, up from 1,050 units at volume gain of 997 units. Classic 350 exports fell marginally at 6.85 percent, down to 1,456 units from 1,563 units. Volume loss stood at 107 units. MoM exports fell from 2,042 units to a volume loss of 586 units. Meteor 350 exports more than doubled at 1,339 units, up from 620 units. Volume gain stood at 719 units. Mom export fell from 2.3k units at volume loss of 965 units.