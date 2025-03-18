Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Feb 2025 – Classic, Bullet, Hunter, Meteor, Himalayan, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield recorded total sales of 80,799 units in February 2025, marking an 18.96% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 67,922 units in February 2024. The brand saw strong demand across its 350cc lineup, while the recently launched Guerrilla 450 and Shotgun 650 added to the numbers.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Feb 2025 – YoY Comparison

Classic 350 remained Royal Enfield’s best-seller, with 30,641 units sold, registering an 8.23% increase over 28,310 units last year. Bullet 350 saw the highest YoY growth among Royal Enfield models, surging 38.01% to 19,244 units, up from 13,944 units in February 2024. Similarly, theHunter 350 continued its upward trend, posting a 36.93% increase, with 16,599 units sold compared to 12,122 units last year.

In contrast, Meteor 350 witnessed a 11.30% decline, with sales dropping from 8,125 units to 7,207 units. Himalayan also saw a slight dip of 5.27%, selling 2,158 units compared to 2,278 units in February 2024. The 650 Twins (Interceptor & Continental GT) posted 39.23% growth, with 2,882 units sold, up from 2,070 units last year.

Super Meteor 650 also registered a 10.25% increase, with 1,183 units sold compared to 1,073 units in February 2024. Royal Enfield’s newest offerings, Guerrilla 450 and Shotgun 650, added 621 units and 264 units, respectively, contributing to the brand’s strong overall performance.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Feb 2025 – MoM Comparison

Following an 18.96% year-on-year (YoY) growth, Royal Enfield’s month-on-month (MoM) performance remained stable, with 80,799 units sold in February 2025, compared to 81,052 units in January 2025, marking a marginal decline of 0.31%.

Classic 350 maintained its strong momentum, with 30,641 units sold, reflecting a 0.19% MoM growth over 30,582 units in January. Bullet 350 also recorded a slight increase of 0.42%, with sales rising from 19,163 units to 19,244 units. Meanwhile, Hunter 350 showed a 4.30% MoM growth, selling 16,599 units compared to 15,914 units in January.

On the other hand, some models witnessed a sales dip. Meteor 350 saw a 13.93% decline, dropping from 8,373 units to 7,207 units, while the 650 Twins (Interceptor & Continental GT) registered a 7.92% decline, selling 2,882 units compared to 3,130 units in January. The biggest decline was recorded by Himalayan, which fell 20.52%, with sales reducing from 2,715 units to 2,158 units.

However, Royal Enfield’s newer models posted strong MoM growth. Super Meteor 650 saw a 57.94% increase, with 1,183 units sold, up from 749 units in January. Guerrilla 450 reported a 77.94% jump, rising from 349 units to 621 units, while Shotgun 650 recorded an impressive 242.86% increase, with 264 units sold, compared to just 77 units in January.