Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Feb 2026 – Classic, Hunter, Bullet, Meteor, 650 Twins, Himalayan

Royal Enfield recorded total sales of 91,248 units in February 2026. This translates to a healthy 12.93% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 80,799 units sold in February 2025. However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, sales declined by 2.70% when compared to 93,781 units sold in January 2026.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Feb 2026

Royal Enfield’s growth continues to be driven primarily by its strong 350cc portfolio, which includes Classic 350, Bullet 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350. These models account for the bulk of the company’s volumes and continue to see steady demand.

Classic 350 remained the best-selling Royal Enfield motorcycle with 34,307 units, registering an 11.96% YoY growth. However, MoM sales declined slightly by 1.93%. Bullet 350 followed with 21,821 units, posting a 13.39% YoY growth, though MoM sales dipped by 2.35%.

Hunter 350 continues to be one of the strongest growth drivers, recording 20,234 units with a 21.90% YoY increase. Its MoM performance remained largely flat. Meteor 350 also saw healthy growth of 22.34% YoY, with 8,817 units sold, although it witnessed a sharper 11.13% MoM decline.

In the mid and higher capacity segment, performance was mixed. The 650 Twins (Interceptor and Continental GT) recorded 2,211 units, registering a 23.28% YoY decline and a 17.07% drop on a MoM basis. Super Meteor 650 sales stood at 863 units, declining by 27.05% YoY and 3.36% MoM, reflecting softer demand in the premium cruiser space.

Himalayan 450 posted 2,123 units, seeing a marginal 1.62% YoY decline but a strong 29.93% MoM growth, indicating improving demand momentum. Guerrilla 450 recorded 759 units, growing by 22.22% YoY, although MoM sales declined by 21.02%. Shotgun 650 saw sales of 113 units, registering a sharp 57.20% YoY decline, but rebounding strongly MoM with a 121.57% increase.

Segment Trends And Outlook

Royal Enfield’s February 2026 sales clearly highlight its heavy dependence on the 350cc segment, which continues to be the backbone of the brand. With 85,179 units sold, the 350cc range accounts for a massive 93.35% of total sales, registering a healthy 15.59% YoY growth. This includes high-volume models like Classic, Bullet, Hunter and Meteor, which continue to drive consistent demand.

In comparison, the 450cc segment remains relatively small but stable, contributing just 3.16% share with 2,882 units and a modest 3.71% YoY growth. This indicates that while newer platforms like Himalayan 450 and Guerrilla 450 are gaining traction, they are yet to scale in volumes.

On the other hand, the 650cc segment has seen a noticeable decline, with sales dropping 26.38% YoY to 3,187 units, accounting for 3.49% of total sales. This suggests softening demand in the premium segment, possibly due to higher pricing, niche appeal or shifting buyer preferences.

Overall, the data reinforces that Royal Enfield remains largely a 350cc-driven brand, while its mid and higher capacity motorcycles continue to play a smaller, more niche role in its overall sales mix. In the coming weeks, Royal Enfield plans to enter the EV segment with the Flying Flea range of electric motorcycles.