Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Jan 2025 – Classic, Hunter, Bullet, Himalayan

In recent times, Royal Enfield has not shown any major signs of sales decline. That was true with January 2025 as well, as the company registered a total sales of 81,052 units. When compared to 70,556 units sold in January 2024 and 67,891 units sold in December 2024, Royal Enfield gained 14.88% YoY and 19.39% MoM, with volume growth of 10,496 units YoY and 13,161 units MoM.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Jan 2025

The company’s best-seller continues to be Classic 350, which sold 30,582 units last month and accounted for 37.73% of RE’s total sales, down from 43.65% in December 2024. When compared to 28,013 units sold last year and 29,637 units sold a month before, Classic 350 registered 9.17% YoY growth and 3.19% MoM growth. Volume growth was 2,569 units YoY and 945 units MoM.

2nd best-seller from Royal Enfield stables was the iconic and evergreen Bullet 350 which sold 19,163 units last month. Sales grew by 22.92% YoY over 15,590 units sold last year and 36.40% MoM over 14,049 units sold a month before. Bullet 350 accounted for 23.64% of RE’s total sales and garnered a volume growth of 3,573 units YoY and 5,114 units MoM.

Royal Enfield’s 3rd best-seller was also its most affordable offering, Hunter 350. With 15,914 units sold, Hunter 350 accounted for 19.63% of company’s total sales along with a 17.57% YoY growth and 15.79% MoM growth. Hunter 350 witnessed 2,378 units volume gain YoY and 2,170 units volume gain MoM.

Himalayan sales doubled MoM

Royal Enfield’s most expensive 350cc motorcycle, Meteor 350, was the company’s 4th highest-selling offering. With 8,373 units sold, Meteor 350 registered 12.86% YoY and 31.53% MoM growth. Meteor 350 accounted for 10.33% of total Royal Enfield sales, up from 9.38% in December 2024.

The 650 Twins emerged as the company’s best-selling multi-cylinder motorcycles. With 3,130 units sold 650 Twins (Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650) 38.99% YoY growth and more than doubled its sales MoM with 113.8% MoM growth. Volume gain was 878 units YoY and 1,666 units MoM.

In 6th place, we have Royal Enfield Himalayan at 2,715 units sold last month. This is the first RE to register a negative growth YoY with 18.47% decline. MoM, there was a 111.28% growth. Super Meteor 650 took 7th place on this list and registered 80.05% YoY growth and 160% MoM growth by selling 749 units.

Newer and much-hyped Guerrilla 450 sold 349 units with 57.13% MoM decline, when compared to 814 units sold in December 2024. Lastly, we have Shotgun 650 with 77 units sold and 68.44% MoM decline over 244 units sold a month before.