Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Jan 2026 – Classic, Bullet, Hunter, Meteor, Himalayan, 650s

Royal Enfield has reported total sales of 93,781 units in January 2026, registering a healthy 15.70% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 81,052 units sold in January 2025. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, sales remained largely stable, up marginally by 0.65% over December 2025’s 93,177 units.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Jan 2026

Classic 350 retained its position as Royal Enfield’s best-selling motorcycle, clocking 34,981 units in January 2026. This marks a 14.38% YoY growth over 30,582 units sold in January 2025. On a monthly basis, Classic 350 remained almost flat, showing a negligible 0.07% increase.

Bullet 350 followed with 22,345 units, growing 16.60% YoY. However, it witnessed a 10.08% MoM decline compared to December 2025. Hunter 350 continued its strong performance with 20,329 units, up 27.74% YoY, though slightly down 1.57% MoM.

Meteor 350 recorded 9,921 units in January 2026, reflecting 18.49% YoY growth, though it saw a marginal 1.74% dip over December. Together, the 350cc portfolio — Classic, Bullet, Hunter and Meteor — continues to form the backbone of Royal Enfield’s volumes.

Himalayan sales stood at 1,634 units, declining 39.82% YoY. On a sequential basis though, it improved 66.91% over December 2025. Guerrilla 450 emerged as one of the fastest-growing models in the lineup, with 961 units in January 2026 — a massive 175.36% YoY growth compared to just 349 units in January 2025. MoM growth was also strong at 135.54%.

The 650 Twins (Interceptor and Continental GT combined) posted 2,666 units, down 14.82% YoY. However, the segment saw a sharp 256.42% MoM spike, indicating strong recovery from December’s relatively low base. Super Meteor registered 893 units, growing 19.23% YoY and surging 159.59% MoM. Meanwhile, Shotgun 650 saw 51 units, down both YoY and MoM.

Overall Outlook

With nearly 94,000 units sold in January 2026, Royal Enfield continues to demonstrate steady growth, largely driven by its 350cc lineup. While some premium and adventure models saw YoY declines, newer offerings such as Guerrilla are gaining traction. The consistent demand for Classic 350 and the expanding mid-capacity portfolio indicate that Royal Enfield’s product strategy remains firmly aligned with its core customer base, while gradually building presence in higher-capacity segments.

Looking ahead, Royal Enfield is preparing to enter the electric mobility space with the upcoming Flying Flea C6 electric motorcycle. First unveiled internationally, the Flying Flea C6 draws inspiration from the brand’s historic lightweight motorcycle from the 1940s, blending retro design with modern EV technology.

The electric bike is expected to be positioned as a premium urban offering and could mark the beginning of Royal Enfield’s dedicated EV sub-brand strategy. With testing already underway, a launch is anticipated in the near future, signalling Royal Enfield’s intent to diversify beyond its traditional internal combustion lineup and tap into the growing electric two-wheeler segment.