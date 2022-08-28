Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Jul 2022 – Classic, Meteor, Bullet, Himalayan

Classic 350 still top the charts as it is the highest-selling Royal Enfield motorcycle by quite a large margin

If there is a company that has a monopoly in retro and classic motorcycles, it has to be Royal Enfield. With motorcycles like Classic 350 in their arsenal, Royal Enfield has the potential to stay at the top of retro and classic bike charts for a long time. For reference, Classic 350 alone sells more than most of its rivals combined. But how does the company fare in domestic sales and exports? Let’s take a closer look.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Jul 2022 – Domestic

At the top of the list, we have Classic 350 which registered 37.5% growth YoY with 23,223 units sold in July 2022 over 16,890 units in July 2021 with a difference of 6,333 units. But it registered a dip of 8.66% MoM as it had sold 25,425 units in June 2022. This might be due to the fact that competitors like Yezdi are offering modernity like a 6-speed gearbox, LED headlights, digital instrument cluster and more. Currently, Classic 350 accounts for half of Royal Enfield’s domestic sales.

Meteor 350 is next with 8,088 units sold in July 2022 and registers a 7.85% dip YoY and 6.44% MoM and accounts for just 16.15% of the company’s market share. Surprisingly, the last-gen Bullet 350 still sells 6,530 units in July 2022. It registered an 8.45% dip in sales YoY and 10.81% growth MoM. Not bad as it enjoys 11.01% of the company’s sales.

Electra 350 clocked 3,853 units in July 2022 with 30.65% YoY growth and a dip of 11.69% MoM. Himalayan sold 3,441 units in July 2022 with 26.04% YoY growth as it only sold 2,730 units in July 2021. But it registered a 23.77% decline MoM. 650 twins sold a healthy 1,394 units in July 2022 with 71.89% growth YoY with a difference of 583 units. But sales take a hit of only 2.18% MoM.

Royal Enfield Exports Breakup Jul 2022

When it comes to exports, Meteor 350 ships the highest with 2,844 units shipped in July 2022 registering 63.73% YoY growth with 1,737 units sold in July 2021. But it registers an 18.44% drop MoM. Meteor 350 is company’s highest-shipping model with a 31.51% share and also is Britain’s highest-selling model too.

Himalayan takes second spot with 2,348 units sold in July 2022 registering 76.67% YoY growth and 24.23% MoM de-growth and enjoys a 26.01% share. 650 Twins are getting more and more popular worldwide owing to their immense value. It is reflected in numbers too. It shipped 2,083 units in July 2022 registering 27.41% growth YoY and 3.67% growth MoM and enjoyed a 22.56% share.

Next in line is Classic 350 which registered a staggering 2,666.15% growth YoY in July 2022 with 1,798 units over July 2021 with just 65 units. But sees a 30.63% de-growth MoM and accounts for 19.92% of Royal Enfield’s exports currently.

Even though Royal Enfield is doing better than last year in both domestic and exports, sales are slowly declining MoM in both exports and domestic. Domestically, the company sold 46,529 units in July 2022 with 7,239 units increment over July 2021’s 39,390 units while registering 18.42% growth YoY. But it sold 50,265 units in June 2022 and hence we see a 7.43% drop in sales MoM.

Same goes with exports. Royal Enfield shipped 9,026 units in July 2022 registering a 90.10% growth over 4,748 units in July 2021. But last month, it exported 11,142 units and hence, we see an 18.99% drop in sales MoM.