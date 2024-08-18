Royal Enfield Sales Breakup July 2024 – Classic, Bullet, Himalayan, Guerrilla, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Drop 8% in July 2024; Classic 350 Leads Despite Decline – Guerrilla 450 enters sales charts

Royal Enfield, the iconic motorcycle brand, witnessed an 8.03% decline in its domestic sales for July 2024, selling a total of 60,755 units compared to 66,062 units in July 2023. The drop in sales is attributed to multiple factors, including the anticipated launch of facelift of its best-selling model, the Classic 350.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup July 2024

RE Classic 350 remains the leader in Royal Enfield’s lineup, contributing 35.18% to the brand’s overall sales in July 2024. However, its sales declined by 14.13% year-on-year (YoY), with 21,373 units sold compared to 24,889 units in July 2023. The decline can be attributed to the impending launch of a facelifted version, which has led to a drop in demand for the outgoing model.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350, which has been one of Royal Enfield’s strong performers, saw the steepest decline in sales, with a 20.89% drop YoY. In July 2024, 14,091 units were sold, down from 17,813 units in the same month last year. Despite the decline, the Hunter 350 still holds a significant 23.19% share of Royal Enfield’s domestic market.

The Bullet 350, a classic favourite, showed resilience with a 9.40% YoY growth, selling 9,949 units in July 2024 compared to 9,094 units in July 2023. This model now commands a 16.38% share of Royal Enfield’s domestic sales. On the other hand, the Meteor 350, which targets the cruiser segment, saw a minor dip of 4.15% in its sales, with 7,901 units sold in July 2024 compared to 8,243 units in the previous year. The Meteor 350 now accounts for 13.00% of the brand’s domestic sales.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan, the brand’s adventure-tourer, experienced a 12.68% decline in sales, with 2,769 units sold in July 2024. This model now represents 4.56% of the company’s total domestic sales. Conversely, the 650 Twins—comprising the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650—witnessed a substantial 69.34% growth, with 2,132 units sold in July 2024, compared to 1,259 units in the previous year. The 650 Twins now make up 3.51% of Royal Enfield’s domestic sales.

New Entrant Guerrilla 450 Makes Its Mark

The recently launched Guerrilla 450 made a notable entry into the market with 1,469 units sold in its debut month. This new addition to the Royal Enfield lineup already holds a 2.42% share of the brand’s domestic sales, signalling a decent start for the model.

The Super Meteor, another cruiser in Royal Enfield’s portfolio, faced the largest decline in sales, dropping 32.77% YoY. Only 1,071 units were sold in July 2024, compared to 1,593 units in the previous year. The Super Meteor now holds a 1.76% share of domestic sales.

While Royal Enfield has seen an overall decline in its domestic sales for July 2024, certain models like the Bullet 350 and 650 Twins have shown growth, and the new Guerrilla 450 has made a promising debut. As the brand gears up for the launch of the facelifted Classic 350 and multiple new 650cc motorcycles, it will be interesting to see how the market responds in the coming months.