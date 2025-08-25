Royal Enfield Sales Breakup July 2025 – Classic, Hunter, Bullet, Meteor, Himalayan

Royal Enfield sales soar on a YoY basis with Bullet and 650 Twins driving strong demand

Royal Enfield, a leading player in the mid-size motorcycle segment, reported solid sales numbers for July 2025. The company recorded total sales of 76,254 units, up 24.58% from 61,208 units sold in July 2024. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, however, sales dipped slightly by 0.91% compared to 76,957 units sold in June 2025.

The brand continues to dominate the 350cc category while steadily expanding its 450cc lineup. Recently, RE launched the Guerrilla 450 Shadow Ash, and under its Flying Flea sub-brand, unveiled two concept EVs – the FF C6 cruiser and FF S6 scrambler. In addition, the highly anticipated Himalayan 750 is expected to enter production soon, ahead of a late-2025 or early-2026 launch.

Royal Enfield Sales Performance July 2025 – YoY vs MoM

The Classic 350 led the charts with 26,516 units sold, a 24.06% YoY growth over 21,373 units in July 2024. Despite its strong showing, sales fell 9.10% MoM from 29,172 units in June 2025. The Classic continues to be RE’s backbone, commanding a 34.77% share of the company’s portfolio.

The Hunter 350 ranked second with 18,373 units sold. It posted a robust 30.39% YoY growth compared to 14,091 units a year earlier and also gained 12.99% MoM over 16,261 units in June. Royal Enfield recently refreshed the Hunter range by adding a new Graphite Grey colour, bringing the palette to three shades.

The Bullet 350 emerged as the brand’s fastest-growing model, clocking 15,847 units in July 2025. This translated to an impressive 59.28% YoY jump from 9,949 units in July 2024. MoM sales, however, declined by 7.28% compared to 17,092 units in June 2025.

Meteor 350 and 650 Twins Record Gains

The Meteor 350 continued its steady climb with 8,600 units sold, up 8.85% YoY and 14.44% MoM. The 650 Twins also enjoyed remarkable demand, registering 3,349 units in July 2025. This was a 57.08% YoY rise over 2,132 units in July 2024, with MoM sales improving 13.99% from 2,938 units in June 2025.

On the downside, the Himalayan continued to struggle. Sales fell 43.81% YoY to 1,556 units from 2,769 units in July 2024, while MoM sales dropped 23.58% from 2,036 units in June. The Super Meteor 650 showed moderate gains at 1,091 units, marking a 1.87% YoY and 7.81% MoM rise. In contrast, newer models like the Guerrilla (688 units) and Shotgun (234 units) reported sharp YoY declines, with MoM sales also slipping into negative territory.