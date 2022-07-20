Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Jun 2022 – Classic, Bullet, Himalayan, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield has posted a YoY growth in domestic sales and exports while domestic sales dipped on a MoM basis

Royal Enfield reported impressive numbers for sales and export figures for in June 2022. Domestic sales of Royal Enfield increased 40.35 percent YoY to 50,265 units, up from 35,815 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales on the other hand, dipped 6.09 percent from 53,525 units sold in May 2022. It was the company’s 350 cc range that commanded top spots on this list.

To boost sales further in 350cc segment, Royal Enfield will soon launch Hunter 350. Scheduled to launch in India on 7th August 2022, the RE Hunter 350 is expected to be priced around Rs 1.5 lakh, ex-sh; at which price point it will take on the likes of TVS Apache, Ronin, Bajaj Pulsar, Dominar, etc.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Jun 2022

RE Classic 350 was the most sold bike in India from the company, with 25,425 unit sales, up 46.31 percent over 17,377 units sold in June 2021. This was an 8,048 unit volume growth with a 50.58 percent share. MoM sales however, dipped 15.13 percent from 29,959 units sold in May 2022 when share percentage had stood at 55.97. RE Classic 350 was the 7th best-selling motorcycle in India in June 2022.

Meteor 350 at No. 2 saw a marginal de-growth in YoY sales by 1.43 percent to 8,645 units from 8,770 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales improved by 5.31 percent over 8,209 units sold in May 2022. Also in the 350cc segment was Bullet 350, of which the company saw a 10.83 percent YoY growth to 5,893 units from 5,317 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales dipped 15.31 percent from 6,958 units sold in May 2022.

Sales growth was also seen in the case of RE Himalayan (4,514 units), Electra 350 (4,363 units) and 650 Twins (1,425 units). The Himalayan has posted the highest YoY growth as compared to any other RE bike. Sales increased 559.94 percent YoY from 684 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales improved by 37.92 percent from 3,273 units sold in May 2022.

No RE Domestic Jun-22 Jun-21 Growth % YoY 1 Classic 350 25,425 17,377 46.31 2 Meteor 350 8,645 8,770 -1.43 3 Bullet 350 5,893 5,317 10.83 4 Himalayan 4,514 684 559.94 5 Electra 350 4,363 3,137 39.08 6 650 Twins 1,425 530 168.87 – Total 50,265 35,815 40.35

Royal Enfield Exports Breakup Jun 2022

Royal Enfield exports improved both YoY and MoM by 54.04 percent and 10.12 percent respectively to 11,145 units. The company had exported only 7,233 units in June 2022 while exports in May 2022 had stood at 10,118 units. The Meteor 350 saw highest exports of 3,487 units in June 2022, up 46.94 percent over 2,373 units sold in June 2021. May exports were at 2,161 units relating to a 61.36 percent MoM growth.

Himalayan at No. 2 had exports of 3,099 units in the past month, up 49.57 percent over 2,072 units exported in the same month last year. Classic 350 was next with exports of 2,592 units, up 863.57 percent over 269 units shipped in June 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 6.73 percent from 2,779 units shipped in May 2022.

Royal Enfield 650 Twins exports fell 18.64 percent to 1,964 units in June 2022, down 450 units as against 2,414 units sold in June 2021. Exports were also lower by 62.07 percent on a MoM basis from 5,178 units sold in May 2022. Exports of Bullet 500, Classic 500 and Electra 500 were down to 0 units both in May and June 2022 even as the company saw a few units exported in June 2021.