Royal Enfield Sales Breakup June 2024 – Classic, Bullet, Meteor, Himalayan, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield witnessed some of its more popular models, that included Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Himalayan, post a YoY decline in sales

Royal Enfield has reported a decline in sales on a YoY basis but has posted a satisfactory MoM growth. It was the company’s 350cc range that continued to top sales charts while Royal Enfield has finally taken wraps off of the highly anticipated Guerrilla 450. It is priced from Rs 2.39 lakh and goes up to Rs 2.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield YoY Domestic Sales – June 2024

Royal Enfield sales in June 2024 stood at 66,117 units, a 2.04% YoY de-growth over 67,495 units sold in June 2023. It was a MoM growth of 4.07% when compared to 63,531 units sold in May 2024. This was a volume decline of 1,378 units. It was the company’s 350cc range that once again garnered the most attention in domestic markets even as it was only the Meteor 350 that saw positive response.

Topping the sales list was the Classic 350 with an 8.15% YoY decline in demand to 24,803 units. There had been 27,003 units sold in June 2023. RE Classic 350 currently commands a 37.51% share on the company list. The company also plans launch of the Classic 350 facelift sometime later this year.

At No. 2 was RE Hunter 350 that also saw its sales decline on a YoY basis by 3.42% to 15,609 units in June 2024. There had been 16,162 units sold in the same month last year. Sales declined even more sharply for the Bullet 350 that dipped 22.12% YoY to 9,610 units. This was against 12,339 units sold in June 2023.

Another model in the 350cc motorcycle range, Meteor 350 received added attention last month. Sales grew by 17.79% YoY to 8,085 units, up from 6,864 units sold in June 2023. There is a new variant of the Meteor 350 introduced called the Aurora variant. It is offered in three colour options of Green, Blue and Black and is priced at Rs 2.66 lakh (ex-showroom).

RE Himalayan sales also dipped 5.93% YoY to 3,062 units from 3,255 units sold in June 2023 while the company has received overwhelming response for both the 650 Twins (2,763 units) and Super Meteor (2,185 units), sales of which grew by 95.68% and 375% respectively. This segment will also see the launch of Bullet 650 and Classic 650 in the coming months.

Royal Enfield Displays Positive MoM Sales in June 2024

With a 4.07% MoM growth in sales, Royal Enfield has seen improved demand for its 350cc range which was topped by the Classic 350 with a 4.31% MoM growth over 23,779 units sold in May 2024. Hunter 350 and Bullet 350 sales also showed positive response with a 3.48% and 2.98% MoM growth respectively while sales of Meteor 350 fell by 1.27% over 8,189 units sold in May 2024.

Himalayan and 650 Twin sales fell completely in the red as sales dropped by 7.60% and 4.23% respectively. It was outstanding growth seen in the case of the Super Meteor that witnessed a 130.49% MoM growth in sales to 2,185 units in June 2024 from just 948 units sold in May 2024.