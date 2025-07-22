Royal Enfield Sales Breakup June 2025 – Classic, Bullet, Hunter, Himalayan, Meteor

Royal Enfield reported strong year-on-year growth in June 2025, with total sales of 76,957 units, marking a 16.4% increase compared to 66,117 units sold in June 2024. Month-on-month, the growth was more modest, up by 1.5% over 75,820 units sold in May 2025.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup June 2025 – YoY

At the top of the sales chart is Classic 350, which continues to be the brand’s best-seller. It recorded 29,172 units in June 2025, up 17.61% YoY from 24,803 units and 1.9% MoM from May 2025. Bullet 350 posted a significant jump in year-on-year sales, with 17,092 units sold in June 2025, up by 77.86% from 9,610 units last year. However, it registered a slight 1.08% decline compared to May 2025 when it sold 17,279 units.

In third place, Hunter 350 maintained its consistent performance, with sales of 16,261 units, reflecting a 4.18% YoY growth over 15,609 units and a 1.81% MoM increase over May’s 15,972 units. Meteor 350, however, saw a slight dip in performance. Sales declined by 7.05% YoY to 7,515 units from 8,085 in June 2024, and by 2.36% MoM compared to 7,697 units in May.

Royal Enfield’s 650 Twins (Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650) posted 2,938 units, up 6.33% YoY and a solid 9.83% MoM growth from 2,675 units in May 2025. Sales of the all-new Himalayan 450 stood at 2,036 units, down sharply by 33.51% YoY from 3,062 units last year, but showing a notable 36.74% MoM improvement over 1,489 units in May — likely due to improved supply or deliveries catching up.

Super Meteor 650, Royal Enfield’s premium cruiser, recorded 1,012 units, down 53.68% YoY from 2,185 units but up 18.92% MoM from 851 units in May 2025. Among the newest entries, the recently launched Guerrilla 450 sold 696 units in June 2025. This is lower than the 1,035 units it sold in May, marking a 32.75% decline MoM. Another recent launch, the Shotgun 650, sold 235 units in June, a 21.13% MoM growth over 194 units sold in May.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Q2 2025 – YoY

Royal Enfield posted a healthy 11.77% year-on-year growth in Q2 CY 2025, with total sales reaching 2,28,779 units, up from 2,04,686 units during the same period last year. The growth was largely driven by the strong performance of its 350cc motorcycles and the addition of new models like the Guerrilla 450 and Shotgun 650.

At the top, Classic 350 remained the brand’s best-selling model, with 84,601 units sold in Q2 2025 — an 8.38% YoY increase over 78,058 units in Q2 2024. Bullet 350 emerged as the biggest gainer, clocking 50,860 units — a sharp 58.41% YoY growth compared to 32,107 units last year, reflecting strong market acceptance of the revamped model.

Hunter 350 also continued its consistent run with 50,342 units, growing by 7.39% from 46,879 units in the same quarter last year. On the other hand, Meteor 350 saw a decline of 13.44% YoY, dropping to 22,856 units from 26,406 units, possibly due to overlapping price points or changing buyer preferences.

Royal Enfield’s 650 Twins (Interceptor and Continental GT) saw a steady rise, posting 8,740 units, an 11.52% YoY growth over 7,837 units sold in Q2 2024. Among adventure and touring models, Himalayan registered a significant 43.61% YoY drop, selling only 5,240 units compared to 9,293 units last year, potentially due to supply constraints or customer shift to newer models.

Super Meteor 650, RE’s premium cruiser, also saw a decline with 2,831 units sold, down 31.05% YoY from 4,106 units. Recent entries like the Guerrilla 450 and Shotgun 650 contributed 2,651 units and 658 units respectively in Q2 2025, boosting overall volumes and expanding Royal Enfield’s portfolio across segments.