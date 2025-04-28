HomeBike NewsRoyal Enfield Sales Breakup March 2025 - Classic, Bullet, Meteor, Himalayan, 650...

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup March 2025 – Classic, Bullet, Meteor, Himalayan, 650 Range

Pearl Daniels
Royal Enfield Goan 350
Royal Enfield posted strong sales performance in March 2025, reporting a significant 33.32% year-on-year growth. Total domestic sales stood at 88,050 units, up from 66,044 units sold in March 2024.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup March 2025 – YoY Comparison

Leading the charts once again was the Classic 350, with sales of 33,115 units, a solid 29.82% growth compared to 25,508 units in the same month last year. The new-generation Bullet 350 also made a massive impact, recording 21,987 units in March 2025, nearly doubling its sales from last year with a 95.23% growth.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup March 2025 – YoY Comparison

Hunter 350 continued its strong performance with 16,958 units sold, registering an 8% increase over March 2024. Royal Enfield has launched updated Hunter to continue sales momentum. Meanwhile, Meteor 350 sales were relatively flat, with 8,912 units sold, down slightly by 0.57%. The 650 Twins — Interceptor and Continental GT — together clocked 3,328 units, marking an impressive 53.01% year-on-year growth. The Super Meteor 650 saw a massive jump, with 1,067 units sold compared to just 218 units last year, a growth of 389.45%.

Among adventure motorcycles, the Himalayan posted 1,628 units in sales, registering a 26.53% decline compared to last year. Royal Enfield’s recent entrants: The Guerrilla 450 contributed 831 units in its first month of sales, while the Shotgun 650 added 224 units.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup March 2025 – MoM Comparison

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup March 2025 – YoY Comparison

Royal Enfield posted a healthy 8.97% month-on-month growth in March 2025, selling a total of 88,050 units, up from 80,799 units sold in February 2025. Classic 350 remained the brand’s best-seller, recording 33,115 units in March, an increase of 8.07% over February. Bullet 350 also saw strong momentum, with sales climbing to 21,987 units, a MoM growth of 14.25%.

Hunter 350 sales stood at 16,958 units, showing a modest growth of 2.16% compared to February. Meteor 350 sales surged by 23.66%, with 8,912 units sold versus 7,207 units in the previous month.

650 Twins (Interceptor and Continental GT) together registered 3,328 units, growing by 15.48% month-on-month. Guerrilla 450 also witnessed a sharp rise, clocking 831 units, up by 33.82% compared to February 2025. Meanwhile, Himalayan sales declined by 24.56%, with 1,628 units sold compared to 2,158 units in February. Similarly, the Super Meteor 650 saw a 9.81% decline and the Shotgun 650 posted a 15.15% drop month-on-month.

