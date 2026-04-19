Royal Enfield Sales Breakup March 2026 – Classic, Bullet, Hunter, Meteor, 650 Twin, Himalayan

Royal Enfield posted healthy domestic sales in March 2026, with total volumes reaching 1,00,406 units, registering a 14.03% YoY growth compared to 88,050 units sold in March 2025. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, sales also grew by 10.04%, reflecting steady demand across the lineup.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup March 2026

Classic 350 remained the brand’s best-selling motorcycle, with 37,144 units sold in March 2026. This marks a 12.17% YoY growth, reaffirming its strong position as the backbone of Royal Enfield’s portfolio. Bullet 350 followed with 23,767 units, posting a 8.10% YoY increase, while Hunter 350 recorded 20,881 units, growing 23.13% YoY, highlighting its strong appeal among younger buyers.

The 350cc lineup continues to contribute the bulk of Royal Enfield’s domestic volumes. Meteor 350 registered 10,701 units, up 20.07% YoY, indicating steady demand in the cruiser segment. Overall, the brand’s core 350cc models—Classic, Bullet, Hunter and Meteor—remain key volume drivers.

Himalayan posted strong growth of 40.29% YoY, with 2,284 units sold. Guerrilla 450 emerged as the fastest-growing model in the lineup, with sales surging 129.36% YoY to 1,906 units, although on a lower base. Royal Enfield’s 650cc segment saw mixed performance. 650 Twins recorded 2,744 units, declining 17.55% YoY, while Super Meteor 650 saw a 24.46% drop with 806 units sold. Shotgun 650 also reported a decline, with 173 units, down 22.77% YoY.

Engine Wise Performance

On an engine-wise basis, Royal Enfield’s growth continues to be driven largely by its sub-350cc segment, which accounted for 92,493 units in March 2026, registering a 14.23% YoY increase. This segment remains the backbone of the brand, led by strong demand for Classic, Bullet, Hunter and Meteor. The newer 450cc platform is also gaining traction, with sales rising sharply to 4,190 units, marking a 70.39% YoY growth, driven by models like Himalayan and Guerrilla. In contrast, the 650cc segment saw a decline, with sales dropping to 3,723 units, down 19.40% YoY, indicating relatively softer demand for higher-capacity motorcycles.

On a month-on-month basis, most models reported growth. Classic 350 and Bullet 350 saw steady gains, while Meteor 350 grew by 21.37% MoM. Guerrilla 450 again stood out with a sharp 151.12% MoM growth, indicating rising traction. 650 Twins also posted a 24.11% MoM increase, despite YoY decline.

Royal Enfield Exports Breakup March 2026

Royal Enfield’s export performance in March 2026 saw a decline, with total shipments falling to 11,928 units, down 8.04% YoY compared to 12,971 units in March 2025. Key volume drivers like Classic 350, Himalayan and Hunter 350 reported notable declines of 21.60%, 16.73% and 20.22% YoY, respectively, indicating softer demand in some international markets. The sharpest drop was seen in Shotgun 650, which declined 81.98% YoY, while the overall sub-350cc segment exports fell 14.20% YoY, continuing to face pressure.

However, there were some bright spots. Guerrilla 450 recorded strong growth of 81.87% YoY, highlighting rising global interest in Royal Enfield’s newer platforms. Models like Meteor 350, Super Meteor 650 and 650 Twins also posted modest gains, helping partially offset the overall decline. On an engine basis, 450cc exports grew 7% YoY, while both 350cc and 650cc segments saw declines, reflecting a gradual shift in demand towards newer mid-capacity offerings in global markets.