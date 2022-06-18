Royal Enfield Sales Breakup May 2022 – Classic, Bullet, Himalayan, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield has posted a notable YoY increase in domestic sales while MoM sales dipped marginally

Royal Enfield sales for May 2022 showoff encouraging YoY performance in both domestic and global markets. Domestic sales stood at 53,525 units in May 2022, up 166.65 percent over 20,073 units sold in May 2021 (a month bogged down by the second wave of the Covid – 19 pandemic). MoM sales dipped marginally by 0.61 percent over 53,852 units, a difference of 327 units.

Royal Enfield Sales May 2022 – Classic 350 Leads

In domestic markets, it was the RE’s 350 range that commanded the most attention. The Classic 350 saw sales of 29,959 units, up 224.27 percent over 9,239 units sold in May 2021. It had a volume growth of 20,720 units with 55.97 percent share. RE Classic 350 MoM sales however, dipped 8.03 percent over 32,575 units sold in April 2022 when share percentage was at 60.49.

Next up was the Meteor 350 with sales of 8,209 units in May 2022, up 143.23 percent over 3,375 units sold in May 2021 commanding a 15.34 percent share in the company lineup. Sales in April 2022 had stood at 4,617 units relating to a 77.80 percent MoM growth. The third best-selling model was also in the 350cc segment. Bullet 350 sales improved 52.69 percent YoY to 6,958 units, up from 4,557 units sold in May 2021. This was a 2,401 unit volume growth with a 13 percent share. MoM sales however, dipped 7.39 percent from 7,513 units sold in April 2022.

RE Electra 350 also saw a YoY growth of 78.46 percent to 3,769 units from 2,112 units sold in May 2021 while MoM sales dipped 3.80 percent over 3,918 units sold in April 2022. Share percentage also dipped from 7.28 percent to 7.04 percent MoM.

Next up in the 350cc segment, Royal Enfield gears up for their next big launch in India in August 2022. The Hunter 350 will be offered in two variants, J1C1 and J1C2, with the latter being the most affordable bike in the company lineup.

Royal Enfield’s Himalayan (3,273 units) and 650 Twins (1,357 units) also posted a YoY growth of 606.91 percent and 314.98 percent respectively. MoM sales improved 6.61 percent for the Himalayan over 3,070 units sold in April 2022 while it dipped 37.15 percent in the case of 650 Twins as against 2,159 units sold in April 2022.

RE Exports May 2022

Royal Enfield exports improved 40.12 percent YoY to 10,118 units in May 2022, up from 7,221 units shipped in May 2021. MoM exports increased by 21.86 percent from 8,303 units sold in April 2022.

In export markets, it was the 650 Twins that saw most demand. Exports stood at 5,178 units in May 2022 up 172.24 percent over 1,902 units shipped in May 2021. This was volume growth of 3,276 units with a share percent of 51.18 up from 33.17 percent held in April 2022 when exports stood at 2,754 units, a growth of 88.02 percent MoM.

While exports of the RE Classic 350 increased by 392.73 percent YoY to 2,779 units, that of Meteor 350 dipped 25.15 percent to 2,161 units. Both these models posted a MoM growth of 54.65 percent and 89.89 percent respectively. Exports of the Himalayan, Bullet 500, Classic 500 and Electra 350 were down to 0 units even as there were 7 units of the Bullet 500 shipped in April 2022.