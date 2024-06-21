Royal Enfield Sales Breakup May 2024 – Classic, Hunter, Bullet, Himalayan, Meteor, RE650

In RE’s portfolio, most models remained in the red, but Royal Enfield 650 Twins posted significantly higher sales both on YoY and MoM basis

Royal Enfield sales in May 2024 have seen lacklustre sales in May 2024. Sales figures dipped to 65,531 units relating to a 10.26% YoY and 15.33% MoM de-growth. Sales of the company’s 350cc bikes suffered a setback though the 650 Twins found increased demand in the country.

Keen to expand their portfolio in India, earlier this month, the company has revealed the new 2024 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450. It is expected to launch in India in September 2024 priced between Rs 2.40-2.60 lakh.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup May 2024

Royal Enfield has posted lower sales in May 2024 down to 63,531 units, a 10.26% YoY growth when compared to 70,795 units sold in May 2023. MoM sales saw an even deeper decline of 15.33% as opposed to 75,038 units sold in April 2024.

Royal Enfield has seen lower sales for its 350cc models. The Classic 350, which also featured at No. 9 on the list of top 10 motorcycles sold in May 2024, continued to be the best-selling model in the company portfolio. It accounted for sales of 23,779 units last month, a 9.76% YoY de-growth over 26,350 units sold in May 2023. MoM sales also dipped by 19.33% when compared to 29,476 units sold in April 2024. The RE Classic 350 accounted for 37.43% of RE’s total domestic sales. Lower sales could be on account of the new Classic 350 facelift which has been spied on test with several feature updates.

At No. 2 was the Hunter 350 which has also posted declining sales down to 15,084 units last month from 18,869 units sold in May 2023. This was a 20.06% YoY de-growth while MoM sales also fell by 6.81% over 16,186 units sold in April 2024.

RE Bikes with Sub-10K Unit Sales

Royal Enfield Bullet 350, which had steadily seen sales well above the 10,000 unit mark over past few months, has posted a 26.40% YoY and 29.12% MoM de-growth to 9,332 units. Share percentage has also dipped from 17.54% held in April 2024 to 14.69% in the past month.

Meteor 350 was in 4th position and while the model has posted a 16.59% YoY growth to 8,189 units last month from 7,024 units sold in the same month last year, MoM sales dipped by 19.18% from 10,132 units sold in April 2024. It was followed by the Himalayan 450 adventure bike with sales down to 3,314 units last month, an 18.45% YoY decline. However, there has been a 13.61% MoM growth with demand increasing by 397 units over 2,917 units sold in April 2024.

Royal Enfield’s 650 Twins – Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, have found increased focus from buyers in India. Sales increased by an astounding 197.42% on a YoY basis to 2,885 units in May 2024 from just 970 units sold in May 2023. Positive sales were also recorded on a MoM basis by 31.80% over 2,189 units sold in April 2024. Sales of the RE Super Meteor have also increased by 13.13% YoY to 948 units though sales dipped 2.57% MoM.

Royal Enfield has listed out its upcoming launches within a time frame of mid-2024 to early 2025. These new bikes are currently on test across 350cc, 450cc and 650cc platforms and will include the Himalayan Raid 450/Rally 450, Scram 450, Continental GT-R 450, Himalayan 650 and Continental GT-R 650. The company also plans to introduce some electric motorcycles currently under development.