Royal Enfield Sales Breakup May 2025 – Classic, Bullet, Hunter, Meteor, Himalayan, Guerrilla

Royal Enfield reported total domestic sales of 75,820 units in May 2025, registering a year-on-year growth of 19.34% over the 63,531 units sold in May 2024. The growth was driven primarily by strong performance of the Classic 350 and the Bullet 350, while a few models including the Himalayan and 650 Twins saw a decline.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup May 2025 – YoY Comparison

Topping the charts was the Classic 350, with 28,628 units sold, up 20.39% from 23,779 units in May last year. The Bullet 350 followed next with a significant 85.16% growth, selling 17,279 units compared to 9,332 units in May 2024. The Hunter 350 also recorded a positive performance, growing 5.89% YoY with 15,972 units sold.

On the other hand, the Meteor 350 saw a slight dip in sales, registering 7,697 units in May 2025, down 6.01% from 8,189 units sold in the same month last year. The 650 Twins (Interceptor and Continental GT combined) too witnessed a 7.28% decline with 2,675 units sold.

A sharper decline was seen with the Himalayan, which managed only 1,489 units, a steep fall of 55.07% from 3,314 units a year ago. Among the newer models, the recently launched Guerrilla 450 debuted with 1,035 units while the Shotgun 650 added 194 units to the monthly tally. The Super Meteor 650 saw a minor decline of 10.23%, selling 851 units compared to 948 in May 2024.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup May 2025 – MoM Comparison

Compared to April 2025, overall sales were almost flat with a marginal 0.24% decline. The Classic 350 grew by 6.82% MoM, and the Bullet 350 rose by 4.79%. However, the Hunter 350 dropped by 11.80%, and the 650 Twins by 14.45%. The Himalayan also dipped 13.18%, while the Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650 declined by 12.09% and 15.28%, respectively. The Guerrilla 450, however, showed a 12.5% MoM improvement with 1,035 units sold compared to 920 in April.

Despite some models showing a monthly dip, the strong year-on-year performance indicates that Royal Enfield continues to enjoy strong demand, especially for its 350cc offerings.