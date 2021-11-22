Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Oct 2021 – Classic, 650 Twins, Bullet, Himalayan

Royal Enfield Classic 350 topped the domestic sales chart for October 2021, with 19,728 units dispatched last month

Royal Enfield is set to expand its 350cc motorcycle portfolio with 4 new offerings over the next few years. Plans are afoot to introduce new generation models of Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (J1B), RE Classic Bobber 350 (J1H), RE Hunter 350 (J1C1) and Royal Enfield Scram 411 (J1C2).

It is this 350cc segment that has been experiencing higher demand in domestic markets. Taking into account sales through the month of October 2021, total sales stood at 40,611 units, down 35.39 percent over 62,858 units sold in October 2020. MoM sales however, increased 49.12 percent over 27,233 units sold in September 2021.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Oct 2021

Every bike in the RE lineup except for Himalayan, posted a YoY de-growth while MoM sales ended in a more positive note. It was the Classic 350 that received most attention with 19,728 units sold in October 2021, down 52.98 percent as against 41,953 units sold in October 2020. It was a 43.47 percent MoM increase over 13,751 units sold in September 2021. Share percentage however, dipped from 50.49 held in September 2021 to 48.58 held in the past month.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350, a successor to Thunderbird 350X, was launched in November 2020. Sales in the past month stood at 7,851 units with a share of 19.53 percent in the company lineup. This was a MoM increase by 26.96 percent over 6,184 units sold in September 2021.

Bullet 350cc sales also dipped 48.03 percent YoY to 5,822 units, from 11,203 units sold in October 2020 while MoM sales surged 176.32 percent over 2,107 units sold in September 2021. Himalayan sales increased 108.15 percent YoY to 3,728 units while MoM sales saw a marginal 2.61 percent increase over 3,633 units sold in September 2021.

RE Electra 350 (2,246 units) and 650 Twin (1,236 units) sales also dipped 64.93 percent and 17.93 percent respectively YoY. MoM sales of the Electra 350 were up 234.23 percent over 672 units sold in September 2021 while 650 Twin sales increased 39.50 percent from 886 units sold in September 2021.

Royal Enfield Exports Oct 2021 Breakup

Royal Enfield has experienced a YoY and MoM de-growth in terms of exports. Exports that had stood at 4,033 units in October 2020 dipped 12.67 percent to 3,522 units in the past month. MoM shipments were also lower by 44.10 percent over 6,300 units exported in September 2021.

It was the Meteor 350 that found most demand in global markets with 1,217 units sold last month commanding a share of 34.55 percent in the company lineup. MoM exports fell 20.46 percent over 1,530 units exported in September 2021.

Once again it was RE Himalayan that posted YoY growth while MoM sales dipped. Himalayan exports in the past month increased 23.46 percent to 1,042 units from 844 units sold in October 2020 while MoM sales fell 54.58 percent over 2,294 units sold in September 2021. Royal Enfield’s 650 Twins, (658 units), Classic 350 (545 units). Classic 500 (60 units) all posted YoY and MoM de-growth while there were no exports of Bullet 350 and Bullet 500 in October 2021.