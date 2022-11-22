Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Oct 2022 – Classic, Bullet, Himalayan, Hunter

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup for October 2022 puts it in the greens, except for MoM analysis for exports

Royal Enfield is actively pushing its portfolio to incorporate more and more body styles. A reflection of that was the recently showcased Super Meteor 650 which is the company’s first proper textbook cruiser. Launch of the same is expected in Jan 2023. This will help RE push their sales even higher. Let’s take a look at their sales last month.

Leading the charts, Classic 350 sold 31,791 units and registered 61.15% YoY growth and 15.31% MoM growth as opposed to 19,728 units sold a year ago and 27,571 units sold a month before. Volume growth stood at 12,063 units YoY and 4,220 units MoM. It holds 41.54% of RE’s domestic sales.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Oct 2022

Hunter 350 and Meteor 350 took 2nd and 3rd spots in RE’s domestic sales by selling 14,445 and 10,353 vehicles respectively. While Meteor 350 marked YoY growth of 31.87%, both Hunter 350 and Meteor 350 registered MoM decline of 9.77% and 4.49% respectively. Last month, they held 20.18% and 13.53% market share of the company’s domestic sales respectively.

Bullet 350 managed to mark a 50.38% YoY growth by selling 8,755 timeless machines last month. Since it had clocked the same number in September 2022, Bullet 350 sales stayed neutral MoM. Electra took 5th spot as it sold 4,575 units last month, up from 2,246 units and doubled its numbers YoY with 103.70% growth and 9.61% MoM growth.

Himalayan managed to clock 3,751 vehicles last month, registered 0.62% YoY growth over 3,728 vehicles sold a year ago, and gained 23 vehicles in volume. It registered a 7.85% MoM growth over 3,478 vehicles sold a month before that. Royal Enfield’s 650cc big boys clocked 1,858 units in the domestic market with 50.32% YoY growth and 8.65% MoM growth.

Royal Enfield marked a fruitful month by selling 76,528 motorcycles in October 2022 domestically. The British marque registered 88.44% YoY growth and 3.91% MoM growth as opposed to 40,611 motorcycles sold in October 2021 and 73,646 in September 2022. Volume growth in the domestic market stood at 35,917 units YoY and 2,882 units MoM.

Royal Enfield Exports Oct 2022

Meteor 350 takes the lead in exports by selling 1,419 units last month. In comparison, Meteor 350 shipped 1,217 units a year before and 3,139 units a month before it. Hence, it saw 16.60% YoY growth and 54.79% MoM decline. Meteor 350 is UK’s highest-selling motorcycle and in RE’s total exports, it holds a 24.86% market share.

Hunter 350 shipped 1,290 vehicles and with just 2 vehicles shipped in September 2022, Hunter saw 64400% MoM growth and holds a 22.60% market share of the company’s exports. Domestic highest-seller, Classic 350, takes 2nd spot by shipping 1,200 units and registered 120.18% YoY growth and numbers fell by 53.97% MoM.

With 1,000 motorcycles shipped, RE’s 650cc twins registered 51.98% YoY growth and 6.72% MoM growth. Himalayan fell into the red completely as it saw a 23.42% You decline and a 54.81% MoM decline. Himalayan’s 798 units shipped, fell short to register any positive growth. Exports saw a 62.04% YoY growth and a 32.47% MoM decline as opposed to 3,522 motorcycles sold a year ago and 8,451 motorcycles sold a month before.