Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Oct 2024 – Classic, Bullet, Hunter, Himalayan, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield’s 350cc range registered improved YoY and MoM growth, together garnered a combined share of 91.54%

Royal Enfield’s 350cc range, which consists of models such as the Classic 350, Hunter 350, Bullet 350, and Meteor 350, continues to see strong demand in October 2024. Regaled both for their looks and performance, each of these bikes have seen positive YoY and MoM sales. These 4 offerings contributed heftily to overall sales growth with a combined share of 91.54%.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Oct 2024 – Classic 350 Leads

Royal Enfield has recorded sales of 1,01,886 units in Oct 2024. This was a 25.85% YoY growth from 80,958 units sold in Oct 2023. It related to a 20,928 unit volume increase. MoM sales also ended positively with a 28.44% improvement over 79,326 units sold in Sep 2024. We assess further sales of each of the company models separately.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 has long been a favored model in the company portfolio. Sales of the Classic 350 improved by 20.06% YoY to 38,297 units in Oct 2024, up from 31,897 units sold in Oct 2023. It was also a 15.82% MoM growth over 33,065 units sold in Sep 2024. The RE Classic 350 was also at No. 9 on the list of top 10 motorcycles sold last month.

At No. 2 was the Bullet 350 with 22,419 unit sales last month. This related to a 57.32% YoY and 64.34% MoM growth. There were 14,296 units and 12.901 units sold in Oct 2023 and Sep 2024 respectively. Positive sales growth was also reported for the RE Hunter 350, sales of which went up to 21,350 units in the past month. This was a 20.40% YoY growth from 17,732 units sold in Oct 2023 and a 22.66% MoM improvement from 17,406 units sold in Sep 2024.

Increased demand was also reported for the Meteor 350 by 9.81% to 11,136 units, up from 10,141 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales grew by 28.52% over 8,665 units sold in Sep 2024. The Meteor currently commands a 10.93% share on this sales list.

Also in the 350cc segment is the new Goan Classic 350, a Bobber-style motorcycle that was recently revealed in Goa’s Motoverse 2024. It gets the same J-Series powertrain that also powers its other 4 models in the 350cc range. The Goan Classic will compete with the Jawa 42 Bobber in its segment. Royal Enfield has also released details of the Flying Flea electric motorcycle sub-brand which will launch its first motorcycle in 2026.

RE Models in the 450cc and 650cc Range

Along with the highly favoured 350cc range, the company also has 5 offerings in the 450cc and 650cc range. It was the 650 Twins that comprised the Interceptor 650 and Continental 650 that reported increased demand. Sales were up to 3,218 units in Oct 2024 which was an 84.31% YoY growth from 2,944 units sold in the same month of last year. It also showed off a 12.16% MoM improvement over 2,869 unit sales of Sep 2024.

The adventure touring bike RE Himalayan found its sales decline by 25.31% YoY to 2,199 units, down from 2,944 units sold in Oct 2023. Better demand was seen on a MoM basis with sales improving by 21.22%. Guerrilla sales stood at 1,584 units last month. This relatively new entrant to the company list has suffered a 4.41% MoM decline from 1,657 units sold in Sep 2024. RE Super Meteor sales fell by 40.51% YoY to 1,310 units and saw the highest MoM growth by 91.24% from just 685 units sold in Sep 2024. The list had the Shotgun 650 cruiser bike down at No. 9 with 301 unit sales last month, a 14.02% MoM improvement over 264 units sold in Sep 2024.