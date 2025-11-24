Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Oct 2025 – Classic, Bullet, Hunter, Meteor, 650 Twins, Himalayan

Royal Enfield domestic sales reached 1,16,844 units, a 15% year-on-year and 2.88% month-on-month growth

Royal Enfield, part of Eicher Motors Limited, has ended the festive months of Sept and Oct 2025 on a promising note. The company has achieved their highest ever festive sales with a total of 2,49,279 units sold during the said two month period. This was a 26% rise over sales in the same period of last year.

Talking exclusively of sales during the month of Oct 2025, the company has witnessed a 14.68% rise YoY and 2.88% improvement on a MoM basis. Once again it was motorcycles with engine capacities up to 350cc that commanded the most attention while it larger bikes such as the Guerilla, Super Meteor and Shotgun failed to attract much audience.

Royal Enfield Sales Growth – Oct 2025

With a total of 1,16,844 unit sales in the past month, the Chennai based two wheeler maker has shown off a 14.68% YoY growth along with a 2.88% rise in MoM sales. There had been 1,01,886 units sold in Oct 2024 while Sept 2025 sales stood at 1,13,573 units.

A strong mix of models in the 350cc segment that included the Classic 350, Hunter 350, Meteor 350 and Bullet 350, remained key contributors. Classic 350 sales were up by 21.61% YoY to 46,573 units from 38,297 units while MoM sales grew by 15.14% over 40,449 units. Bullet 350 followed at No. 2 with 25,560 unit sales, a 13.65% YoY growth from 22,491 units sold in Oct 2024. However, its MoM sales performance fell by 1.37% as against 25,915 units sold in Sept 2025.

Hunter 350 sales remained muted with a 2.22% rise to 21,823 units in Oct 2025 from 21,350 units of Oct 2024 while MoM sales improved marginally by 0.10% from 21,801 units of Sept 2025. Meteor, also in the 350cc segment showed off better demand with 14,748 unit sales last month marking a 32.44% YoY increase along with a 2.17% rise in MoM sales.

Royal Enfield Larger Capacity Bike Sales – Oct 2025

Royal Enfield also recorded robust volumes for its 650 cc models, such as the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, and the Himalayan on a YoY basis. The 650 Twin sales were up 4.57% to 3,365 units from 3,218 units YoY while Himalayan also displayed a strong 16.46% rise in demand to 2,561 units from 2,199 units. Both these models however, suffered a steel MoM decline by 12.73% and 34.98% respectively.

Guerilla sales too fell to 1,196 units marking a 24.49% YoY and 33.48% MoM decline. It was followed by the Super Meteor with 890 unit sales, a 32.06% YoY and 19.16% MoM de-growth while Shotgun sales were down to 128 units.

New Motorcycles at Motoverse 2025

The company has recently released its Bullet 650cc at Motoverse 2025 along with the Flying Flea FF.S6, both of which were also shown at the EICMA Show earlier this month. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black was showcased at the EICMA 2025 and has now been launched in India at the Motoverse 2025 in Goa. Also launched is the Meteor 350 new colour. There was also the Continental GT 750 prototype in attendance at the Motoverse 2025, marking its first appearance in India. Himalayan Electric was also present at the event.