Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Sep 2024 – Classic, Hunter, Bullet, Meteor, Himalayan, Guerrilla, 650 Twins

In September 2024, Royal Enfield experienced an overall year-on-year growth of 6.82% in its sales, with a total of 79,326 units sold compared to 74,261 units in the same month last year. This growth reflects the continued popularity of several models, as well as the introduction of new and recent offerings. Let’s look at the performance of each model.

Classic 350 remains the undisputed bestseller for Royal Enfield, with 33,065 units sold in September 2024, up from 26,003 units in the same month last year. This 27.16% increase reaffirms its appeal among buyers looking for a traditional Royal Enfield experience. It also commands the largest share in the brand’s lineup, holding a substantial 41.68% share.

Hunter 350 continued to be a strong performer, registering sales of 17,406 units, a solid growth of 18.04% over the 14,746 units sold in September 2023. This model now accounts for 21.94% of the brand’s sales, underlining its popularity as a compact and urban-friendly Royal Enfield.

Bullet 350, one of Royal Enfield’s iconic models, faced a significant decline in sales, with 12,901 units sold in September 2024 compared to 18,316 units in the same month last year. This marks a drop of 29.56%, and its share in the lineup now stands at 16.26%. Despite its traditional appeal, the Bullet 350 seems to be losing traction among buyers, possibly due to the rising preference for newer models.

Meteor 350 showed steady sales with 8,665 units sold in September 2024, slightly up by 0.07% compared to 8,659 units in the same month last year. It holds a 10.92% share, and its consistent sales indicate that it remains a reliable choice for those seeking a modern cruiser experience.

The 450s and 650s

650 Twins, comprising the Interceptor and Continental GT, had an exceptional performance with sales of 2,869 units in September 2024. This marks a remarkable 124.14% growth from the 1,280 units sold in September 2023. With a share of 3.62%, the 650 Twins are gaining popularity due to their powerful engine and premium appeal.

Himalayan witnessed a sharp decline in sales, with just 1,814 units sold in September 2024 compared to 3,218 units last year, indicating a decrease of 43.63%. Its market share now stands at 2.29%. The decline is likely due to the new Guerrilla 450, which is a more affordable and urban-rider friendly motorcycle. Royal Enfield’s new Guerrilla registered sales of 1,657 units in September 2024, accounting for 2.09% of the brand’s total sales.

Super Meteor struggled in September 2024, with sales of just 685 units compared to 2,039 units in the same period last year, reflecting a massive decline of 66.41%. Shotgun managed to sell 264 units in September 2024, capturing a 0.33% share of Royal Enfield’s sales. Next month will mark Royal Enfield’s entry into the electric vehicle segment as they will reveal their new electric motorcycle.