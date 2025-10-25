Royal Enfield Sales Breakup September 2025 – Classic, Hunter, Bullet, Himalayan

In the month of September 2025, Royal Enfield demonstrated a robust sales performance with a significant YoY growth in sales. The classic motorcycle manufacturer showed strong sales growth in YoY, MoM and even in quarterly sales analysis. The company’s 350cc portfolio recently saw a major price cut, but the trend was reversed with 440cc, 450cc and 650cc bikes.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup September 2025 – YoY

Total sales for the month of September 2025 reached 1,13,573 units, showing a remarkable 43.17% YoY growth compared to 79,326 units from September 2024. Primary volume contributor was Classic 350, which led the sales charts with 40,449 units sold and a 22.33% YoY growth, and the Bullet 350, which experienced an extraordinary 100.88% growth, selling 25,915 units. Classic 350 accounted for 35.61% of RE sales, while it was 22.82% with Bullet 350.

Hunter 350 maintained its position as a top-seller, contributing 21,801 units and 25.25% YoY growth, followed by Meteor 350 with 14,435 units, 66.59% YoY growth and 12.71% of RE’s total sales. Himalayan saw an impressive 117.14% YoY growth as it clocked 3,939 units in sales. RE’s 650 Twins took 6th position with 3,856 units and 34.40% YoY growth.

Guerrilla 450 was the company’s first sub 2k units motorcycle as it clocked 1,798 units, followed by Super Meteor 650 with 1,101 units and Shotgun 650 with 279 units sold. All three of these motorcycles experienced a positive growth. This YoY sales growth signifies Royal Enfield’s strong position and consumer appeal in the motorcycle market.

MoM Sales Analysis

Comparing these numbers to August 2025 numbers, we can see a strong overall growth trajectory with 10.4% MoM growth over 1,02,876 units sold a month before. Classic 350 and Bullet 350 continue to be the brand’s mainstays, securing 12.28% and 7.14% MoM growth respectively. Hunter 350 was the first Royal Enfield bike which saw MoM sales decline of 6.43% of 23,298 units sold a month before.

The Meteor 350 showed remarkable growth of 61.16% MoM growth over 8,957 units sold in August 2025. Similarly, Himalayan also experienced a significant boost, with 3,939 units sold and 38.89% MoM. 650 Twins in 6th place and trailed behind Himalayan with 3,856 units sold, but witnessed sales drop by 4.95% MoM, losing 201 units in volume MoM.

Like in YoY analysis, Guerrilla clocked a 0.95% MoM growth as well, but Super Meteor 650 experienced the most significant drop, with sales down by nearly 25% MoM. It was followed by Shotgun 650 with a 4.1% MoM growth and 11 units gained in volume.

Quarterly Analysis

Royal Enfield’s sales performance for Q3 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, the company sold 2,92,703 units and demonstrated significant YoY growth of 41.98%, gaining 85,546 units in volume, a substantial increase from 206,157 units in Q3 2024.

With 1,02,990 units, Classis 350 remained the top-selling model, accounting for the largest share of sales at 35.19% and showing a healthy YoY growth of 24.25%. Bullet 350 experienced the most dramatic growth, with sales more than doubling, achieving a 109.3% YoY growth. Other models, such as the Hunter 350 and Meteor 350, also saw strong growth, with YoY growth of 41.12% and 37.00% respectively.

Also showing strong positive growth were 650 Twins, Himalayan and Super Meteor 650 with 48.44%, 24.68% and 30.78% YoY growth over sales numbers from September 2024. However, not all models performed great in Q3 analysis. Guerrilla 450 and Shotgun 650 experienced sales declines of 19.96% and 24.39% YoY, respectively.