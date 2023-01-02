Royal Enfield Sales Dec 2022 – Bullet, Hunter, Classic, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield sales decline both on YoY and MoM basis in December 2022, though CY 2022 sales improved 27.72 percent

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield has reported a 7.24 percent decline in sales in December 2022. Sales dipped YoY to 68,400 units from 73,739 units sold in Dec 2021. This was a 5,339 unit volume loss.

Domestic sales of Royal Enfield dipped 8.23 percent to 59,821 units in the past month from 65,187 units sold in Dec 2021. Exports improved marginally by 0.32 percent to 8,579 units from 8,552 units shipped in Dec 2021.

Royal Enfield Sales Dec 2022

YoY de-growth was seen both in the case of the 350cc segments. In the case of bikes 350cc bike sales fell to 7,177 units from 11,196 units sold in Dec 2021. Top selling 350cc motorcycles from Royal Enfield include Classic, Hunter, Bullet, Electra and Meteor.

On a MoM basis as well, the company noted a 9.03 percent dip in domestic sales from 65,760 units sold in Nov 2022 while exports increased 71.37 percent from 5,006 units shipped in Nov 2022. Growth was seen in the 350cc segment by 49.21 percent over 4,810 units sold in Nov 2022.

Royal Enfield opened the calendar year 2022 on a dismal note. Sales were in the red in the first 3 months thus taking Q1 2022 sales to 1,60,338 units from 1,89,659 units sold in CY 2021 relating to a 15.46 percent de-growth.

Royal Enfield Sales 2022 – Annual Report

Sales picked up in April, May and June 2022 with Q2 2022 sales at 1,57,652 units, up 50.61 percent over 1,04,677 units sold in Q2 2021. H1 sales thus increased 8.04 percent to 3,17,990 units. Positive sales were seen in every month thereafter except for Dec 2022.

Q3 sales increased by 73.37 percent while Q4 sales were up 34.18 percent to end H2 sales higher by 50.33 percent at 3,85,176 units from 2,56,221 units sold in H2 2021. Total sales of the company in CY 2022 increased by 27.72 percent to 7,03,166 units from 5,50,557 units sold in Cy 2021.

RE Upcoming Launches in 2023

Royal Enfield has a total of 3 new launches in the months ahead. These include the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, Himalayan 450 and Bullet 350. The Super Meteor 650 has made its debut at the 2022 EICMA Show. India launch will take place this month. The Bullet 350 on the other hand is a generation update which will come in with a new J-series engine that will make 20.2 hp power and 27 Nm torque mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Himalayan 450 launch is expected by the end of 2023.