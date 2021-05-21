Royal Enfield Sales, Exports April 2021 – Classic, Bullet, Himalayan, 650 Twins

With lockdown restrictions, Royal Enfield sales and exports have turned negative in April

A total of 48,789 units were sold in the domestic market in April, which is MoM de-growth of -19.76%. Sales during March were higher at 60,807 units. Only Bullet and 650 Twins have positive MoM growth in April.

The situation is similar in exports, wherein MoM growth is down by -23.38%. A total of 4,509 units were exported in April, as compared to 5,885 units in March. The ones with positive growth are Meteor, Classic and Electra.

Royal Enfield domestic sales April 2021

Classic 350 continues to be the top selling product for the company with sales of 23,298 units in April. MoM growth is down by -26.49%, as compared to 31,694 units sold in March. Classic 350 share in sales is at 47.75%. Next is Bullet 350 with sales of 9,908 units in April. MoM sales have registered growth of 2.22%, as compared to 9,693 units sold in March. Share in sales is at 20.31%.

At number three is Meteor 350 with sales of 7,844 units in April. MoM sales are down by -25.97%, as compared to 10,596 units sold in March. Meteor 350 share in sales is at 16.08%. Next in the list is Electra 350 with sales of 3,631 units in April. MoM sales are down by -26.11%, as compared to 4,914 units sold in March. Share in sales is at 7.44%.

Himalayan is at number five with sales of 2,815 units in April. Negative MoM growth for Himalayan is relatively less at just -2.86%. Sales during March were at 2,898 units. Himalayan share in sales is 5.77%. 650 Twins appear to be unaffected by on-going challenges, as MoM sales have zoomed by 27.77%. Sales are up from 1,012 units in March to 1,293 units in April. Share in sales is at 2.65%.

Royal Enfield exports April 2021

Himalayan has emerged as the bestseller in overseas markets in April. A total of 1,398 units were exported, which is MoM de-growth of -24.72%. Exports in March were at 1,857 units. Himalayan share in exports is at 31.00%. At number two is Meteor 350 with exports of 1,143 units in April. MoM growth is 28.43%, as compared to 890 units exported in March. Share in exports is at 25.35%.

650 Twins are placed at third spot with exports of 1,046 units in April. MoM growth is down by -40.70%, as compared to 1,764 units exported in March. Share in exports is at 23.20%. Next is Classic 350 with exports of 724 units in April. MoM growth is up by 6.63%, as compared to 679 units exported in March. Share in exports is at 16.06%.

At number five is Classic 500 with exports of 185 units. MoM growth is down by -73.23%, as compared to 691 units exported in March. Share in exports is at 4.10%. Next is Electra 350 with 13 units exported in April. MoM growth is up by 333.33%, as compared to 3 units exported in March. Share in exports is at 0.29%.