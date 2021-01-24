Royal Enfield Sales, Exports Break Up Dec 2020 – Classic, Meteor, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield reports 35 percent increase in domestic sales and 82 percent high exports in the past month

Royal Enfield has revealed their sales figures for December 2020. In the past month, Royal Enfield recorded its highest sales figure of the year. The company sales stood at a total of 68,995 units including 63,580 units of the Meteor 350 and Classic 350 and 5,415 units of the 650cc twins.

It may be seen from the accompanying tables that there was positive growth both in terms of domestic sales and exports. In domestic markets, sales stood at 65,492 units in December 2020, a growth of 35 percent over sales of 48,489 units in December 2019. The bike-maker also registered an 82 percent increase in exports which stood at 3,503 units in the past month, up from 1,927 units in December 2019.

Domestic sales commanded by 350cc models

Royal Enfield has noted outstanding demand for its bikes in the 350 cc segment. The Classic 350, Bullet 350, newly launched Meteor 350 and the Electra 350 commanded its domestic sales list. The 650 Twins and the Himalayan also added a small portion to sales figures.

Sales of the Classic 350 increased 35.03 percent to 39,321 units in the past month, up from 29,121 units sold in Dec 19. The new Meteor 350, launched in India in November 2020, has seen sales of 3,569 units in Dec 20 while Electra 350 sales surged 34.45 percent to 4,878 units, up from 3,628 units sold in Dec 19.

Royal Enfield MoM sales were up 10.35 percent as against 59,084 units sold in Nov 20. MoM sales of the Classic 350 dipped marginally as did sales of the Himalayan while sales of the Bullet 350, Electra 350 and that of the 650 Twins ended on a more positive note.

Royal Enfield Exports Dec 2020

The Royal Enfield Himalayan was the most exported model in the company lineup and this model noted an increase both in terms of YoY and MoM exports. Exports of the Himalayan in Dec 2020 rose exponentially by 260.30 percent to 1,207 units, up from 335 units exported in Dec 19. MoM exports increased by 20.22 percent as compared to 1,004 units exported in Nov 20.

The 650 Twins and Classic 500 also noted increased exports in Dec 20, up 55.34 percent and 75.41 percent respectively in YoY basis while MoM exports dipped not only where these two models were concerned but also in the case of the Meteor 350 and Electra 350.

Royal Enfield 2021 Plans

Royal Enfield has a series of upcoming launches in the months ahead. These launches were originally planned for the past year but the pandemic situation had delayed plans. Later this year will see launch of the 650 Twins with alloy wheels.

Ahead of that, they will launch facelifted Royal Enfield Himalayan with new colour options and a Tripper Navigation System. Royal Enfield is also set to introduce new gen Classic 350 and an Interceptor 650 based, smaller, premium Interceptor 350/Hunter, could also be introduced this year. A new cruiser 650, Classic / Meteor 650 is also in the making.