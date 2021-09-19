Royal Enfield Sales, Exports Breakup Aug 2021 – Classic, 650 Twins, Bullet, Himalayan

Royal Enfield recently updated their best selling motorcycle, the Classic 350 – It remains their best seller in Aug 2021

Royal Enfield domestic sales for August 2021 stood at 39,070 units, down 17.87 percent over 47,571 units sold in August 2020. It was the 350cc models of Classic, Meteor, Bullet and Electra that mainly contributed to these sales despite each of these posting de-growth.

Top Selling Royal Enfield Motorcycles

RE updated their Classic 350, and that has had not much effect on sales as it continues to be the best selling RE in Aug 2021. Classic 350 sales dipped 32.59 percent YoY to 23,453 units, down from 34,791 units sold in August 2020. MoM sale also fell 8.15 percent over 25,534 units sold in July 2021. Classic 350 currently holds a 60.03 percent share up from 53.27 percent held in July 2021.

Of the RE Meteor 350, the company had sold 8,777 units in July 2021 relating to a MoM de-growth of 27.30 percent to 6,381 units in August 2021. Domestic sales of Bullet 350 also dipped 49.44 percent YoY and 48.56 percent MoM with 3,669 units sold in August 2021.

In the above 350cc segment, Himalayan sales however saw a substantial YoY increase up 422.64 percent to 2,770 units in August 2021 over 530 units sold in August 2020. MoM sales increased marginally over 2,730 units sold in July 2021.

Sales of Electra 350 and 650 Twins dipped 52.46 percent and 3.47 percent respectively on a YoY basis to 1,93 units and 834 units. MoM sales dipped for the Electra 350 by 33.44 percent but 650 Twins saw a 2.4 percent sales increase over 811 units sold in July 2021.

RE Exports Aug 2021

Royal Enfield exports surged both on YoY and MoM basis up 164.10 percent to 6,790 units in August 2021 over 2,571 units exported in August 2020 and up 43.01 percent over 4,748 units exported in July 2021.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 topped the export list with 2,387 units shipped in the past month. This was a 37.42 percent growth over 1,737 units exported in July 2021. The Meteor currently commands a 35.15 percent share which is marginally lower as compared to 36.58 percent held in July 2021.

RE 650 Twins of which 2,134 units were exported in August 2021 saw a 51.45 percent growth over 1,409 units exported in August 2020. MoM exports also increased 33.54 percent over 1,598 units shipped in July 2021.

Himalayan and Classic 350 exports also increased 69.91 percent and 303.93 percent respectively to 1,502 units and 719 units in August 2021 over that of August 2020. MoM exports also noted an increase particularly so for the Classic 350 which increased 1006.15 percent from 65 units shipped in July 2021 to 719 units in the past month.

Exports of Classic 500 dipped 51.02 percent to 4 percent YoY while MoM exports increased by 242.86 percent over 14 units shipped in July 2021. Exports of Bullet 350 and 500 were nil in August 2021 even as there were only 5 units of the Bullet 350 sold in July 2021.