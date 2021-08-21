Royal Enfield Sales, Exports Breakup July 2021 – Classic, 650 Twins, Meteor, Himalayan

Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 led sales in domestic market while the Meteor found most buyers in export markets

Even as Royal Enfield gears up for launch of the updated Classic 350 this month, the current Classic 350 continues to be the company’s best-selling motorcycle in India. Of total domestic sales of 47,934 units in July 2021, an increase of 58.30 percent over sales of 30,281 units in July 2020, Classic 350 accounted for a major share with sales of 25,534 units.

This was a 42.73 percent increase over sales of 17,890 units in July 2020. RE Classic 350 commands a 53.27 percent share in the company lineup. Taking MoM sales into account, a total of 17,377 units had been reported in June 2021.

The updated Classic will mark its entry into market by the end of this month. It has been spied on test based on RE’s new ‘J’ platform. The new Classic 350 will also get an updated engine lineup while new colour schemes are also expected.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350, the company’s newest 350 cc motorcycle, has seen sales of 8,777 units in the past month. This was on par with sales of 8,770 units sold in June 2021. It may be recalled that Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is a replacement for the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350. It is presented in three variants, Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. Priced at Rs 1,92,109, Rs 1,98,099 and Rs 2,08,084 respectively.

Bullet 350, Electra 350

Two more bikes in the 350cc segment, Bullet and Electra also featured on the list but it was only the Bullet that reported positive sales while sales of Electra 350 dipped both in terms of YoY and MoM. In July 2021, Bullet sales stood at 7,133 units, up from 7,112 units sold in July 2020.

On a MoM basis Bullet 350 saw 34.15 percent increase in sales as against 5,317 units sold in June 2021. Electra 350 sales dipped 21.19 percent YoY from 3,742 units sold in July 2020 to 2,949 units in the past month. Sales in June 2021 had also been higher at 3,137 units relating to a 5.99 percent de-growth.

Lower down the order in domestic sales were RE Himalayan and 650 Twins. Himalayan adventure tourer sales increased significantly YoY to 2,730 units, up 469.94 percent over 479 units sold in July 2020. MoM sales grew 299.12 percent from 684 units sold in June 2021. Sales of the 650 twins have fallen in domestic market down 23.35 percent YoY to 811 units. However, MoM sales increased 53.02 percent as against 530 units sold in June 2021.

RE Exports

Royal Enfield exports in the past month stood at 4,748 units, up from 2,369 units sold in July 2020. Total MoM shipments however noted de-growth of 34.36 percent over 7,233 units in June 2021. Every model in the company lineup has contributed to this MoM de-growth.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 was most in demand in export markets. Exports stood at 1,737 units in July 2021, with a share of 36.58 percent in the company lineup. MoM exports dipped 26.80 percent from 2,373 units exported in June 2021.

650 Twins also found 1,598 buyers in export markets, up 25.43 percent over 1,274 units exported in July 2020 while MoM shipments dipped 33.80 percent from 2,414 units of June 2021. The Royal Enfield Himalayan and Classic 350 also noted increased YoY exports while that of the Classic 500 dipped 9.43 percent to just 14 units in the past month, over 213 units exported in July 2020. Each of these models suffered de-growth on a MoM basis along with the Bullet 350 and Bullet 500.