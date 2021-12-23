Royal Enfield Sales, Exports Breakup Nov 2021 – Classic, 650 Twins, Bullet, Meteor

Royal Enfield sales dipped 2.12 percent in domestic markets while exports surged 48.09 percent on a YoY basis

The ongoing global semi-conductor shortage has taken its toll across every two and four wheeler maker in India. Production schedules are in turmoil and deliveries are being deferred to contend with this shortage. New launches are also being put on hold as a result of these supply issues.

Royal Enfield was also affected by production constraints right from 2020 itself. It was one of the reasons why launch of Meteor 350 and new gen Classic 350 had to be delayed. However, despite delay, both motorcycles have found favour among buyers in India with waiting period stretching to as long as 2 months.

Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Nov 2021

Even as domestic sales dipped on a YoY basis, the company range saw increased demand in global markets. On a YoY basis, Royal Enfield sales dipped 24.12 percent to 44,830 units in Nov 2021 as against 59,084 units sold in Nov 2020. In terms of MoM sales, Royal Enfield sold 40,611 units in October 2021, relating to growth of 10.39 percent.

It was the company’s Classic 350cc that was most in demand in the past month despite a 50.24 percent de-growth. Sales stood at 19,601 units, down from 39,391 units sold in November 2020. MoM sales dipped only marginally by 0.64 percent over 19,728 units sold in October 2021.

RE Bullet 350 sales increased 34.09 percent YoY and 50 percent MoM to 8,733 units in November 2021. However, sales of the Meteor 350 dipped 3.64 percent to 6,775 units in the past month, down from 7,031 units sold in November 2020 and down 13.71 percent from 7,851 units sold in October 2021.

Also on sales charts in the 350cc segment, at No. 4 was RE Electra 350 with a 21.98 percent YoY growth in sales. Sales which had stood at 3,490 units in November 2020, increased to 4,257 units in the past month. It was also a massive 89.54 percent MoM growth from 2,246 units sold in October 2021. Increased demand was also seen in the case of the RE Himalayan. Sales surged 113.55 percent YoY to 3,310 units, up from 1,550 units sold in November 2020. MoM sales however dipped 11.21 percent from 3,728 units sold in October 2021.

Trailing sales list was RE 650 Twins, which though much in demand in global markets, has failed to garner as much sales from buyers in India as compared to the other bikes in the company’s product range. Sales in the past month stood at 2,154 units, up 94.23 percent over 1,109 units sold in November 2020. MoM sales also increased 74.27 percent from 1,236 units sold in October 2021.

Royal Enfield Exports November 2021

Royal Enfield saw increased demand in export markets both on a YoY and MoM basis. Sales in the past month stood at 6,824 units, up 48.09 percent over 4,608 units shipped in November 2020. MoM exports increased 93.75 percent form 3,522 units sold in October 2021.

Here it was the Meteor 350 that commanded the list with 2,605 units making their way to global markets, up 937.85 percent over 251 units shipped in November 2020. MoM sales also increased 114.05 percent from 1,217 units sold in October 2021.

Shipments of the RE 650 Twins stood at 1,893 units in the past month, up 6.41 percent over 1,779 units shipped in November 2020. MoM exports also increased 187.69 percent from 658 units shipped in October 2021. Royal Enfield Classic 350 exports increased 89.13 percent to 1,3756 units in November 2021 while MoM shipments were up 152.29 percent over just 545 units in October 2021.

Lower down the order, RE Himalayan (918 units) and Classic 500 (33 units), noted de-growth at 8.75 percent and 96.01 percent respectively in a YoY basis and down 11.0 percent and 45 percent respectively in terms of MoM shipments. There were no exports of Bullet 350 and Bullet 500 either in October or in November 2021.

Recent Updates From RE

Classic 350cc has achieved a 1 lakh production milestone but has also faced some recall issues. Models made between 1st September 2021 and 5th December 2021 have been affected by a braking issue for which 26,300 units of Classic 350 were recalled. This recall was only for Classic 350 motorcycles with rear drum brakes and single channel ABS and no other motorcycle models were affected.

Royal Enfield is working on a new Himalayan variant. The Scram 411, as it will be called, has been spied on test and in a more a road-biased guise as against the off-roader stance of the current Himalayan.