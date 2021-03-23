Royal Enfield Sales, Exports Feb 2021 Breakup – Classic, Meteor, Himalayan, Bullet

Royal Enfield sold a total of 69,659 motorcycles in Feb 21, as against the 63,536 units it sold in Feb last year

Royal Enfield, one of the highest-selling two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market has released their sales (domestic and exports) for February 2021 both of which recorded sales growth.

It may be seen from the attached tables while domestic sales increased 6.42 percent, exports surged 93.57 percent. Domestic sales which had stood at 61,188 units in Feb 20 increased to 65,114 units in the past month while exports which had been at 2,348 units in Feb 20 saw a steep increase to 4,545 units in Feb 21.

RE Classic 350

A clear leader in both markets was the Classic 350. Even as domestic sales dipped 13.75 percent to 36,025 units from 41,766 units sold in Feb 20, this cruiser commanded a 55.33 percent market share. In global markets, sales increased 312.40 percent to 1,563 units in the past month, up from 379 units exported in Feb 20. The Classic 350 is soon to receive a new gen model which will come in with Tipper navigation system showing turn-by-turn navigation when connected to the smartphone via Royal Enfield app.

The Bullet 350 was at No.2 in terms of domestic sales with 11,044 units sold, up 4.30 percent as against 10,589 units sold in Feb 20. The Meteor 350 was at No.3, recently entering the 350cc segment. Sales stood at 8,624 units in Feb 20 while the bike holds a market share of 13.24 percent.

The Meteor 350 currently commands a waiting period of 1.5 months in some cities. This demand is despite the fact that the bike maker has hiked prices twice since launch in Nov 20. As on date, the price range starts at Rs.2.30 lakhs for the base Meteor 350 Fireball variant.

In global markets, the Meteor 350 was at No. 4 with 620 units exported while it was preceded by the Himalayan at No.2 and 650 Twins at No. 3 with 1,151 units and 927 units exported respectively. The Himalayan (at No.5) and 650 Twins (at No.6) domestic sales had stood at 2,660 units and 284 units respectively.

In the 350cc range at No. 4, was the RE Electra 350 of which 6,477 units were sold in domestic markets, up 75.29 percent as against 3,695 units sold in Feb 20. This bike was at No. 6 in terms of exports with de-growth of 52.63 percent with only 9 units making their way to global markets in the past month.

No RE Domestic Feb-21 Feb-20 % 1 Classic 350 36,025 41,766 -13.75 2 Bullet 350 11,044 10,589 4.30 3 Meteor 350 8,624 0 – 4 Electra 350 6,477 3,695 75.29 5 Himalayan 2,660 2,165 22.86 6 650 Twins 284 2,080 -86.35 7 TB 350 0 830 -100.00 8 TB 500 0 0 – 9 Bullet 500 0 60 -100.00 10 Classic 500 0 3 -100.00 – Total 65,114 61,188 6.42

Royal Enfield – Thunderbird 350 and TB500

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 and 500 discontinued in India near the beginning of last year and the Bullet 500 and Classic 500 reported zero domestic sales in Feb 21 while Thunderbird 350, Bullet 350 and Thunderbird 500 reported zero exports in Feb 2021. Only 2 units of the Bullet 500 were exported in the past month, down 98.40 percent as against 125 units exported in Feb 20.