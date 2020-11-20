Royal Enfield Sales, Exports Oct 2020 – Classic, Bullet, Himalayan, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield sold a total of 62,858 motorcycles in domestic markets in October 2020, witnessing a decline of 6.93 percent

Royal Enfield, with its motorcycle range that includes the likes of the Bullet 350, Classic 350, Himalayan, Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650, noted dip both in domestic sales and exports in October 2020.

When taking into account total sales (domestic + exports), the company sold 66,891 units in the past month, down 7 percent as against 71,964 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

Domestic sales dipped 6.93 percent to 62,858 units, down from 67,538 units sold in Oct 19 while exports dipped to 4,033 units, down 8.88 percent as against 4,426 units sold in the same month of the previous year. The company’s market share in the two wheeler segment in India stood at under 4 percent during the past month.

Classic 350 Best Selling RE

In terms of domestic sales, it was seen that the Classic 350 commanded a major chunk of total sales along with the Bullet 350 and Electra 350. Classic 350 sales increased 7.75 percent to 41,953 units in the past month, commanding a 66.74 percent share while Bullet 350 sales dipped 27.51 percent with share of 17.82 percent.

Electra sales also noted a significant increase of 14.11 percent to 6,405 units in Oct 20, up from 5,613 unit sold in Oct 19. The Himalayan and 650 Twins – Interceptor and Continental GT also contributed 1,791 units and 1,506 units to domestic sales.

The TB 350, Bullet 500, Classic 500 and TB500 which were on sale in the past year. But have not been on sale since BS6 was implemented in India since April 2020. However, the Classic 500 continues to be exported to global markets.

Where exports were concerned, it was the RE 650 Twins that noted the maximum sales despite de-growth. 1,571 units of these two bikes were exported, down 44.78 percent as against 2,845 units exported in Oct 19. There was a surge in demand for the Classic 350 with exports increasing to 906 units, up 642.62 percent over 122 units exported in the same month of the previous year. The Classic 500 noted a 67.14 percent increase in exports to 712 units, up from 426 units exported in Oct 19.

No RE Domestic Oct-20 Oct-19 1 Classic 350 41,953 38,936 2 Bullet 350 11,203 15,454 3 Electra 350 6,405 5,613 4 Himalayan 1,791 1,172 5 650 Twins 1,506 1,724 6 TB 350 0 4,108 7 Bullet 500 0 49 8 Classic 500 0 391 9 TB 500 0 91 – Total 62,858 67,538

RE Meteor 350 a recent addition

Earlier this month Royal Enfield launched the new Meteor 350 in India. It is priced from Rs.1.76 lakhs and presented in three variants of Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. The Meteor 350 is positioned on a new J platform and takes the place of the new defunct Thunderbird X. It sports some similarities in its design but gets a new engine. The 350cc air cooled, single cylinder engine makes 20.2 hp power and 27 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed gearbox.