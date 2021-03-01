Royal Enfield Sales Feb 2021 – Classic, Bullet, Meteor, Himalayan

Royal Enfield reports YoY and MoM sales growth in February 2020

Royal Enfield reports total two wheeler sales for February 2021 at 69,659 units. Sales growth is just shy of double digits at 9.64 percent, up from 63,536 units. Volume gain stood at 6,123 units, up from 63,536 units.

Of this domestic wholesales of the 350cc segment motorcycles accounted for 64,362 units. Sales growth stood at 12.34 percent. Volume gain is pegged at about 7.1k units, up from 57,292 units. It leads from the front at 92.40 percent of all RE sales last month.

The above 350cc segment sees a much smaller volume of sales. Sales fell to about 5.5k units, down from 6,244 units at volume loss of 947 units. Sales decline stood at 15.17 percent, accounting for just over 7.5 percent of all sales.

Exports and MoM sales growth

Total domestic sales growth is reported at 6.42 percent growth. Sales rose to 65,114 units, up from 61,188 units at volume gain of 3,926 units. Exports almost doubled. Exports are reported at 4,545 units, up from 2,348 units at volume gain of 93.57 percent. Business from exports accounted for 6.52 percent of total RE sales.

350cc segment MoM sales grew by over a percent, up from 63,580 units. Volume gain stood at 782 units. Above 350cc segment MoM sales decline is reported at 2.18 percent. Volumes fell from 5,415 units at volume loss of 118 units. Total domestic sales fell by .58 percent, down from 65,492 units.

MoM exports grew by about 30 percent at volume gain of 1,042 units, up from 3,503 units. Total MoM sales is marginal at just under a percent, at 0.96 percent. Sales grew from just under 69k units sold in January 2021.

FY21 YTD Royal Enfield sales

While sales in recent months are in the green, the current fiscal got off to a start wherein there was no movement. The automobile market has come a long way from the early days of no sales activity following the announcement of Covid-19 pandemic related lockdown in March 2020.

Hence recovery in this fiscal is an impossibility for Royal Enfield. YTD FY21 upto 350cc segment sales is reported at just under 5 lakh units. Sales decline is reported at 15 percent, down from 5,89,526 units.

The above 350cc segment saw sales dwindle by over a third. Sales fell to 46,609 units, down 34 percent from 70,619 units. YTD FY21 exports have fallen to 32,737 units at 9 percent decline, down from 36,124 units. Total YTD sales decline is reported at 17 percent. Cumulative sales in the last 11 months is pegged at 5,46,292 units, down from 6,60,145 units.