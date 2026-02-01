Royal Enfield Sales Jan 2026 Cross 104k – FY YTD Sales Cross 1 Million

Royal Enfield 350cc range remained the company’s backbone, commanding a stronger buyer preference over its larger models in January 2026

Royal Enfield posted positive growth on a YoY, MoM and YTD basis in January 2026. The company has also crossed the 1 million milestone in terms of 2 wheeler sales this financial year and surpassed 1 lakh motorcycle sales in terms of exports. A well-defined portfolio of motorcycles in the sub 350cc and above 350cc range along with some premium models has stood the company in good stead.

The company’s portfolio has been further enhanced with the new Goan Classic 350 while the company also expanded its digital presence with launch of Royal Enfield motorcycles into the virtual gaming space with Krafton India (BGMI). Two of the RE legendary motorcycles Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 have been introduced as a part of BGMI 4.2 update which will go on to enhanced rideable motorcycles in-game.

Royal Enfield YoY and MoM Sales Jan 2026

Royal Enfield has announced total sales (domestic + exports) of 1,04,322 units for the month of January 2026. This was a 14.47% rise over 91,132 units of January 2025 relating to a volume increase of 13,190 units. On a month-on-month basis, sales showed only a marginal increase of 0.72 from 1,03,574 units of December 2025.

Positive growth was seen across the company’s sub-350cc models with 92,998 units sold last month, an 18% YoY growth while month-on-month performance fell by 2.60%. In the larger motorcycle segment, sales at 11,324 marked an 8.06% YoY rise from 12,317 units though MoM sales improved dramatically by 39.91% from 8,094 units of December 2024.

On the domestic front, Royal Enfield sold 93,781 units in January 2026, registering a strong 15.70% YoY growth over 81,052 units in January 2025. Mom domestic sales grew albeit marginally from 93,177 units in December 2025. Exports also showed up strongly with a YoY growth of 4.57% to 10,541 units while MoM exports were up 1.39%.

Strong YTD Domestic Sales and Exports

On a year-to-date basis (April 2025 to January 2026), Royal Enfield has seen growth from all quarters. The sub-350cc motorcycle sales went up by 27.81% to 8,99,274 units from 7,03,580 units marking a strong 1,95,694 unit volume growth. Larger motorcycles, in the above 350cc segment also showed off a 10.05% improvement to 1,26,146 units from 1,14,629 units sold in the corresponding 10 month period of last year.

Domestic sales were up by 24.77% to 9,15,689 units while exports surged 30.17% to 1,09,731 units. This took total sales in the current year to date to 10,25,420 units, crossing 1 million motorcycle sales in this financial year across the globe. It was a 25.32% rise over 8,18,209 units in the same period last year.