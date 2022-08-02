Royal Enfield Sales July 2022 – Classic, Meteor, Himalayan, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield sold 55,555 units in July 2022 relating to a 26.15 percent YoY growth but 9.53 percent dip in MoM sales

Royal Enfield sales figures for July 202 have seen good performance both in terms of domestic sales and exports. On a YoY basis, the company has seen total sales growth of 26.15 percent to 55,555 units in July 2022, up from 44,038 units sold in July 2021. This was an 11,517 unit volume growth. MoM sales however, dipped by 9.53 percent from 61,407 units sold in May 2022.

The company gears up for launch of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 on 7th August 2022 while plans are afoot for a host of new launches based on 350cc platform or on the 650cc platforms.

Royal Enfield Sales July 2022

Royal Enfield sales in the 350cc segment saw a 42.22 percent YoY growth to 9,219 units, up from 6,482 units sold in July 2021. This was a 2,737 unit volume growth with a 16.59 percent share. Sales in this same segment in June 2022 had stood at 11,002 units, relating to a 16.21 percent MoM degrowth and a 17.92 percent share.

Domestic sales and exports increased on a YoY basis by 18.42 percent and 90.10 percent respectively. Domestic sales which had stood at 39,290 units in July 2021 increased to 46,529 units in the past month. MoM sales dipped 7.43 percent when compared to 50,265 units sold in June 2022.

Exports were at 9,026 units last month. This was a 90.10 percent growth from 4,748 units shipped in July 2021 while MoM exports fell 18.99 percent as against 11,142 units exported in June 2022.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Slated to launch on 7th August 2022, RE Hunter 350 enters a segment wherein it will take on the Yamaha FZ25, Suzuki Gixxer and Pulsar 250. It will be offered in two variants with alloy wheels with tubeless tyres and wire-spoke units with tube type tyres. Spy shots show off two options of single-tone silver colour and white and blue dual-tone colour.

The new Hunter 350 will get its power via a 349.34cc, single cylinder engine offering 19.9 hp power at 6,100 rpm and 27Nm at 4,000rpm mated to a five speed gearbox. It will receive telescopic front forks and preload-adjustable rear springs while braking will be via single discs on both wheels. RE Hunter 350 will be positioned below the Bullet 350 and is expected to be priced at around Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Apart from Hunter 350, Royal Enfield is also getting ready to launch new gen Bullet 350. It will be based on the same platform as Hunter 350, and get the same engine. In the 650cc segment, Royal Enfield will soon launch a new cruiser motorcycle.