Royal Enfield Sales July 2025 – 25% Domestic, 95% Export Growth YoY

While Royal Enfield posted a 24.58% growth in domestic sales, its exports nearly doubled

Royal Enfield has recorded strong sales momentum in July 2025. The company witnessed increased demand for its sub 350cc and larger capacity motorcycle range. Domestic sales were up 24.58% on a YoY basis while exports saw a near two fold increase. The company’s range of motorcycles, based on the Sherpa 450 platform along with the new Hunter 350 have been well received both in domestic and global markets.

Royal Enfield YoY and MoM Sales July 2025

Royal Enfield registered total sales of 88,045 units in July 2025, marking a 30.89% YoY growth from 67,265 unit sales of July 2024. This was a volume increase of 20,780 units. Its MoM sales performance, however, lacked luster as it was a decline of 1.67% in total sales and with every segment falling in the red. There had been 89,540 units sold in June 2025.

Breaking up these total sales into domestic sales and exports, sales of motorcycles in the sub 350cc segment has witnessed a 34.38% YoY growth to 76,074 units in July 2025, up from 56,590 units sold in the same month last year. Bikes in this segment contributed 86.37% in terms of sales volumes. MoM sales however, declined by 1.08% over 76,880 unit sales of June 2025.

In the higher capacity bike segment, that is the 440cc, 450cc and 650cc offerings, sales saw a 12.39% YoY growth to 11,998 units while MoM sales declined sharply by 6.70%. Sales had stood at 10,675 units in July 2024 and at 12,860 units in June 2025.

Domestic sales, which showed off a healthy 24.58% YoY growth to 76,254 units ended down by 0.91% on a MoM basis. Exports, however, surged dramatically. In July 2025 there were 11,791 units shipped, marking a 94.67% YoY growth over 6,057 units exported in the same month last year. Global demand however, fell on a MoM basis by 6.29%.

Royal Enfield YTD Sales July 2025

FY Year to date (YTD) sales that is from April to July 2025, Royal Enfield witnessed outstanding growth. Motorcycles in the sub 350cc segment recorded a 21.03% growth to 3,03,501 units from 2,50,773 units sold in the same 4 month period of 2024. Larger capacity bikes also showed a strong 15.38% growth with 50,072 unit sales over 43,399 units sold in the year ago period.

Domestic sales grew by 14.72% to 3,05,033 units from 2,65,8924 units while exports once again excelled with a 71.65 growth to 48,540 units in FY 2025-26 period over 28,278 units sold in the same period last year. Total sales thus increased by 20.19% to 3,53,573 units during FY 2025-26 over 2,94,172 units sold in the FY 2024-25 period.

Speaking about this outstanding sales during July 2025, B. Govindarajan, Managing Director – Eicher Motors Ltd., and Chief Executive Officer – Royal Enfield, said, “We are extremely pleased with the sustained demand momentum across our product portfolio. Our new range of motorcycles on the Sherpa 450 platform, and the new refreshed Hunter 350 are seeing excellent reception both in India and global markets. With strong focus on product innovation, global outreach and community engagement, we are confident of further consolidating our leadership in the mid-size motorcycle segment.”