Royal Enfield Sales July 2026 – 1.18 Lakh Bikes Sold, Domestic Sales Up 38%

Royal Enfield has reported another strong month of sales, registering total dispatches of 1,18,232 motorcycles in July 2026. Compared to 88,045 units sold in July last year, the company posted a healthy 34.3% year-on-year growth, driven primarily by strong domestic demand. Domestic sales crossed the one lakh mark once again, while exports also registered positive growth.

Royal Enfield Sales July 2026

In the domestic market, Royal Enfield sold 1,05,317 motorcycles in July 2026, a growth of 38.1% over 76,254 units sold in the same month last year. Exports stood at 12,915 units, up 9.5% from 11,791 units in July 2025. On a month-on-month basis, total sales improved by 3.7%, rising from 1,14,032 units in June 2026.

The company’s sub-350cc motorcycles continued to dominate volumes. Sales in this category increased 38.1% to 1,05,048 units from 76,047 units a year ago. Motorcycles above 350cc contributed 13,184 units, registering a 9.9% year-on-year growth. For the April-July period of FY27, Royal Enfield has dispatched 4,48,659 motorcycles, up 26.9% from 3,53,573 units sold during the corresponding period last year. Domestic sales grew 33.3% to 4,06,491 units, while exports declined 13.1% to 42,168 units.

Commenting on the performance, B. Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Enfield, said July was another strong month for the company, supported by steady demand across its core motorcycle portfolio and an encouraging response to Flying Flea C6, Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle. He also highlighted the expansion of Flying Flea retail and service outlets in Bengaluru, the successful completion of the 22nd Himalayan Odyssey, and the limited-edition Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts selling out in India within three minutes.

Royal Enfield expands EV and manufacturing plans

Beyond sales, Royal Enfield has been busy strengthening its long-term roadmap. The company recently announced a Rs 1,225 crore investment for Phase I of its new greenfield manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. Once fully operational, the plant will add production capacity of up to 4.5 lakh motorcycles annually and is targeted for completion during FY2030.

Royal Enfield is also expanding its electric mobility business under the Flying Flea brand. Following the positive response to Flying Flea C6, the company has started adding dedicated Flying Flea retail and service outlets, beginning with Bengaluru. At the same time, the limited-edition Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts collaboration generated strong global interest, with all 25 units allocated for India selling out in just three minutes. These initiatives, along with sustained demand for its core lineup, are expected to support Royal Enfield’s growth heading into the festive season.