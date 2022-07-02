Royal Enfield Sales June 2022 – Classic, Meteor, Bullet, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield ended the month of June 2022 with YoY sales growth of 42.65 percent while MoM sales dipped 3.15 percent

Eicher Motors Limited has released Royal Enfield sales figures for June 2022. The company has performed well both in terms of domestic sales and exports on a YoY basis with total sales at 61,407 units in June 2022 up 42.65 percent over 43,048 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales however, dipped by 3.51 percent over 63,643 units sold in May 2021.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350X is poised for launch in the days ahead and was spotted on test. Along with this new variant, the company is also currently testing the Meteor 650, Shotgun 650, Himalayan 450, 450 Scram, Hunter 350 and new Bullet 350.

Royal Enfield Sales June 2022

Royal Enfield saw sales in the above 350cc segment, which includes the Himalayan and 650 Twins, post sales of 50,405 units in June 2022. This was a 35.29 percent YoY growth over 37,258 units sold in June 2021. It related to a 13,147 unit volume growth with an 82.08 percent share. MoM sales however, dipped 6.37 percent from 53,835 units sold in May 2022 when share percentage stood at 84.59 percent.

Royal Enfield sub 350cc segment, that includes the Classic, Meteor, Electra and Bullet, reported sales of 11,002 units in June 2022, up 90.02 percent YoY over 5,790 units sold in June 2021. This was a 5,212 unit volume growth with a 17.92 percent share. MoM sales increased 12.17 percent from 9,808 units sold in May 2022, relating to a 1,194 unit volume growth and 15.41 percent share.

In domestic markets, Royal Enfield sold a total of 50,265 units, up 40.35 percent YoY from 35,815 units sold in June 2021. MoM domestic sales however, dipped 6.09 percent from 53,525 units sold in May 2022.

Royal Enfield exports on the other hand increased YoY and MoM to 11,142 units in June 2022, up 54.04 percent YoY over 7,233 units sold in June 2021 and higher by 10.12 percent when compared to 10,118 units shipped in May 2022. Share percentage also increased from 15.90 percent held in May 2022 to 18.14 percent in the past month.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350cc Launch in India

RE has been actively testing the Hunter 350cc ahead of launch in August 2022 It will be positioned on the same J platform as seen on the Meteor 350 and Classic 350. It will also borrow the same engine lineup with a 349cc single cylinder engine offering 20.2 hp power and 27 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Hunter will get roadster styling with rear set foot pegs for a more upright seating stance. Once launched, the Hunter 350cc, which will be positioned below the Bullet 350, making it the most affordable RE motorcycle on sale. Launch price is expected to start from Rs 1.3 lakhs to Rs 1.4 lakhs range (ex-showroom).