Royal Enfield Sales June 2024 – Classic, Bullet, Himalayan, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield sales suffered a YoY de-growth of 5.51% but improved MoM by 2.91% to 73,141 units in June 2024

Even as Royal Enfield has posted a sales decline for June 2024, the company is optimistic about its future sales performance with several new launches planned to strengthen their product portfolio. For starters, it is the new RE Guerrilla 450 poised for launch this month. Getting back to sales figures for June 2024, we see Royal Enfield post a YoY de-growth of 5.15% while MoM sales improved by 2.91%

Royal Enfield YoY and MoM Sales June 2024

Royal Enfield sales fell by 5.15% YoY to 73,141 units in June 2024, down from 77,109 units sold in June 2023. This was a volume de-growth of 3,968 units. MoM sales improved by 2.91% over 71,070 units sold in May 2024.

The sub-350cc segment, that includes the likes of the Classic, Bullet, Hunter and Meteor, though commanding an 84.04% share, saw 10.48% lower sales last month. Sales dipped to 61,465 units in June 2024, down from 68,664 units sold in June 2023. MoM sales however, saw an improvement of 2.69% over 59,852 units sold in May 2024.

The above 350cc segment, has seen sales improve by 38.26% YoY and 4.64% MoM to 11,676 units. There had been lower sales at 8,445 units and 11,158 units sold in June 2023 and May 2024 respectively. In the higher capacity segment, Royal Enfield has the Himalayan, 650 Twins and Super Meteor. Domestic sales and exports dipped YoY to 66,117 units and 7,024 units respectively in June 2024 while MoM sales improved by 2.93% and 2.81% both in domestic and global markets on a MoM basis.

Royal Enfield YTD Sales June 2024

The months from April to June 2024 have not been favourable for Royal Enfield in terms of sales. Sales fell marginally by 0.35% to 2,26,907 units during the April to June 2024 period as against 2,27,706 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

Motorcycles in the sub-350cc segment have posted a 4.07% YTD de-growth with 1,94,183 units sold last quarter, down from 2,02,430 units sold in the April to June 2023 period. This was a volume decline by 8,247 units to command an 85.58% share. Larger bikes in the company portfolio saw a 29.47% YTD growth to 32,724 units in the past quarter, a growth of 7,448 units over 25,276 units sold in the same period of 2023.

Domestic sales suffered a 1.20% YTD decline to 2,04,686 units in the FY25 period when compared to 2,07,171 units sold in the same period of the previous year. exports on the other hand surged 8.21% with 22,221 units shipped during the months of April to June 2024 from 20,535 units sold globally in April to June 2023.